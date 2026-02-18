AEW Dynamite, WWE Evolve, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Raymond Rougeau, Tim Storm, Rick Fuller, Charly Manson, Mildred Burke, Ivan Koloff, Eddie Gilbert, Larry Sweeney

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Sacramento, California, at Memorial Auditorium. The show features Kenny Omega vs. Swerve Strickland. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show is simulcast tonight on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-Jake Barnett gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a B grade during his same-night audio review. I also gave the show a B.

-Will Pruett gave Saturday’s AEW Collision an A+ grade during his same-night audio review. I gave the show a B+.

Birthdays and Notables

-Raymond Rougeau is 70. He was elected Mayor of Rawdon, Quebec in 2021.

-Tim Storm (Timothy Scoggins) is 61.

-Rick Fuller is 58.

-Charly Manson (Jesus Pozos) is 51.

-The late Mildred Burke (Mildred Bliss) died of a stroke at age 73 on February 18, 1989.

-Ivan Koloff (Oreal Donald Perras) died of liver cancer at age 74 on February 18, 2017.

-The late Eddie Gilbert died of a heart attack at age 33 on February 18, 1995.

-The late Larry Sweeney (Alexander Whybrow) was born on February 18, 1981. He took his own life on April 11, 2011, after a long battle with mental illness.