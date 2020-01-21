WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for Friday’s show, Raw ratings note

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.562 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.58 million overnight number that was released on Saturday, but up from the previous episode’s 2.497 million final viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished led the night in the adults 18-49 demographic for all network shows, and dominated in the males 18-49 demographic. The Raw ratings will be delayed until Wednesday afternoon due to the MLK holiday. The numbers for AEW Dynamite and NXT are scheduled to be out at their usual time on Thursday afternoon.



