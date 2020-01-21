WWE Royal Rumble lineup: Four title matches, updated Royal Rumble match entrants, new match stipulations, and more

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble, which will be held on Sunday in Houston, Texas at Minute Maid Park.

-“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan in a strap match for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Becky Lynch vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-The 30-Woman Royal Rumble (Entrants: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan).

-The 30-Man Royal Rumble (Entrants: Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Braun Strowman, Erick Rowan, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Elias, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Otis, Tucker, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe).

-Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo for the U.S. Championship.

-Bayley vs. Lacey Evans for the Smackdown Women’s Title.

-Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin in a falls count anywhere match.

-Sheamus vs. Shorty G.

Powell’s POV: WWE added the U.S. Title match on Tuesday. Rollins, Owens, and Joe were added to the Rumble match on Monday. Lesnar is entering the men’s Rumble match as the first entrant. The WWE website lists R-Truth for the Rumble match, yet also notes that he “undeclared after declaring.” Join me for my live review of the WWE Royal Rumble event beginning with the two-hour Kickoff Show at 4CT/5ET and the main show beginning at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review afterward.



