WWE Raw results (8/19): Powell’s live review of Randy Orton and CM Punk’s appearances, three-way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,630)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida at FLA Live Arena

Aired live August 19, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] A shot aired of Uber Arena, which Michael Cole noted will host WWE Bash in Berlin. A shot aired of the Raw host venue. Separate shots aired of CM Punk, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, Pure Fusion Collection, and Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley walking backstage…

Randy Orton made his entrance and was introduced by ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Color commentator Pat McAfee said Orton coming out was “the perfect way to start the evening.”

Orton played to the South Florida crowd and then welcomed them to Raw. Orton said the next time he makes that introduction, he’ll do it as a 15-time world champion. Orton said Gunther made their match personal.

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther made his entrance and spoke as he walked to the ring. Gunther entered the ring and told Orton and the fans to shut up and listen to him. The crowd booed loudly.

Gunther said the only thing Orton did last week was make things very personal. A “USA” chant broke out. Gunther called the fans lowlifes. Gunther said that since everyone wants to see Orton hit another RKO on him, he wanted to let him know that it would never happen again.

Gunther said he’s aware of how dangerous the RKO is and Orton left him with no option other than to leave Orton a bloody mess in Berlin. Gunther said he would expose Orton as a very successful, yet underachieving one trick pony. Orton said Gunther is making his own flight to Germany more uncomfortable because he’ll have to made the eight-hour trip with a size-15 extra wide boot shoved up his ass.

Ludwig Kaiser rand out and went after Orton, who cleared him from the ring. Orton turned his focus to Gunther, but Kaiser returned and clipped him from behind. When Orton got back to his feet, Gunther put him down with a clothesline. Gunther and Kaiser stood over Orton…

Cole and McAfee were shown as they spoke from their ringside broadcast table. They set up footage from last week of Pete Dunne attacking Sheamus with a shillelagh during a backstage segment with Kaiser…

Powell’s POV: A simple and effective segment with the crowd cheering for the beloved babyface and giving strong heat to the heel champion. Meanwhile, I wonder if Imperium will reform with Dunne taking Giovanni Vinci’s spot.

Jackie Redmond conducted a backstage interview with Sheamus in the Gorilla Position area. Sheamus had his left hand wrapped and said his injury was caused by Dunne hitting his hand with a shillelagh. Sheamus asked the crowd if they were ready for a banger and then made his entrance… [C]

Cole announced Randy Orton vs. Ludwig Kaiser as the Raw main event… Sheamus was listed as the guest picker for College Gameday in Dublin, Ireland. McAfee, who is on the College Gameday host panel, will also hold his ESPN/YouTube show in Ireland on Friday… Pete Dunne made his entrance…

1. Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne. Dunne avoided a Brogue Kick once the bell rang to start the match. Dunne grabbed Sheamus’s bad hand and wrenched on his fingers. Sheamus powered up Dunne and performed a backbreaker. Dunne rolled to the apron and was knocked to the floor.

Sheamus went to ringside and roughed up Dunne before tossing him back inside the ring. Sheamus slapped hands with McAfee and then Dunne caught Sheamus with a shot once he returned to the ring. Cole blamed McAfee for Dunne going on the offensive. Dunne stomped on Sheamus’s bad hand. [C]

Dunne hit Sheamus with his own version of Ten Beats style clubs to the chest. Dunne looked to the crowd and shrugged his shoulders. Sheamus stood up behind him and hit him with Ten Beats. Sheamus held Dunne up with his feet on the ropes and hit him with another round of Ten Beats.

Cole said they had over 13,000 fans in attendance and said it was a record breaking crowd. Sheamus went for the Brogue Kick, but Dunne caught him with a step-up enzuigiri. Dunne went for a move from the ropes and was hit with a knee to the chest.

Dunne came back and placed Sheamus’s bad hand inside the middle rope turnbuckle pad and then booted it. Sheamus ripped the bad off and then hit Dunne with a Brogue Kick before pinning him…

Sheamus defeated Pete Dunne in 11:25.

Powell’s POV: A strong back and forth match. I’m surprised they didn’t give Dunne a cheap win to extend their feud, but there’s obviously more than one way to do that.

Backstage, Odyssey Jones stood with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Kingston and Jones did a “New Day” yell while Woods didn’t look thrilled. Once Jones left the room, Kingston asked Woods if he was okay.

Woods said he wished Kingston would have talked to him before getting Jones involved and added that he felt like Kingston wanted Jones to replace Big E. Kingston said he was sorry and no one could ever replace Big E.

Kingston recalled how hard it was to get New Day off the ground and how everyone was laughing at them. Kingston said they are family and nothing will change that. He said Jones is in a similar spot and he thought they could take him under their wings as veterans.

Woods said Kingston was right. Jones returned and Woods was kind to him, but then looked a little taken aback by Jones gave him an aggressive hug… [C]

Powell’s POV: This was a solid development, but I just can’t take Kingston and Woods seriously when they are dressed in Teenage Ninja Turtles inspired gear.

Cole narrated footage from the big fan fest event that was held in New York City and noted that all of the WWE appearances sold out. Rey Mysterio’s special tag team partner was rapper Travis Scott, who came out wearing a lucha mask…

A Bron Breakker vignette aired. It featured footage of him saying he would be the biggest start in the industry and the world. He added that it wasn’t arrogant, it’s just the way that it is. The video featured a lot of footage of Breakker destroying opponents…

Footage aired of Ivy Nile attacking Maxxiine Dupri on last week’s Raw…

Ivy Nile was working out when she was approached by Chad Gable, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed. Gable welcomed Nile to the American Made team. Nile said she gave Dupri a chance and it’s on her for not taking it. Gable said they weren’t finished with the Wyatt Sicks. He put his fist out and the other joined him. Gable asked how they were made, and they all said “American Made”…

Maxxine Dupri made her entrance with Otis and Akira Tozawa. Dupri headed to the ring while Otis and Tozawa stayed behind… [C] Ivy Nile made her entrance with Chad Gable, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed and then headed to the ring alone…

2. Ivy Nile vs. Maxxine Durpi. Nile turned her back to Dupri, who dropkicked her from behind. Dupri followed Nile to ringside and suplexed her before dumping her over the broadcast table. Back inside the ring, Nile caught Dupri with a kick and then worked her over with punches.

The Wyatt Sicks lighting wind down occurred and the group’s entrance theme played. When Nile turned around, Nikki Cross was inside the ring. Cole finally identified Cross and said she thinks she is Abby the Witch.

Ivy Nile fought Maxxine Dupri to an apparent no-contest.

Gable and the Creeds entered the ring and stood with Dupri. Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy appeared on the apron. Cross roughed up Nile. The male Wyatts took out the Creeds. The Wyatt Sicks surrounded Gable and then Howdy hit him with Sister Abigail…

CM Punk was shown walking backstage… [C]

Powell’s POV: Technically, I don’t even know if the Nile vs. Dupri match started, nor do I really care.

Cole hyped the Bash in Berlin Kickoff Show for Friday, August 30 at 10 a.m. ET. The pep rally will stream on Peacock and WWE social media channels…

A video package aired with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley speaking about their issues with Judgment Day.

[Hour Two] Ripley said Dominik Mysterio will soon realize that she and Priest protected him. Ripley also said Morgan is becoming the thing she hates – a discount version of Rhea Ripley…

CM Punk made his entrance with a leather strap around his neck. Cole said he told Punk that it was McAfee’s last night and Punk was happy about it and they’d talk more about McAfee later. McAfee said he didn’t believe Cole.

Powell’s POV: McAfee’s College GameDay hosting duties will bump him from Raw during the season.

Punk congratulated the Florida Panthers for winning the Stanley Cup. He said legendary goalie Roberto Luongo was in the house and said it was good to see him. Punk asked if the bags under his eyes were getting bigger. He said he didn’t get a lot of sleep the night before.

Punk spoke of appearing at the fan fest event over the weekend in New York. He said someone asked about the hot streak that WWE is on and someone asked Punk why he’s on such a hot streak. Punk said the fans are the answer to both questions.

Punk recalled the first person in line being a woman in a wheelchair. He said the woman stood up and told him that she defeated cancer and added that Punk was a source of strength for her. Punk noted about a couple of friends who are also battling cancer.

Punk said he also met a female fan who flew 15 hours from Taiwan to meet him. He said there was another fan with a sign who said he came from Jordan just to meet him. Punk said that means something to him and everyone in the back. Punk said it means a lot to him because he was gone for ten years.

Punk said it’s the fans who drive him. A CM Punk chant broke out. Punk held up fan made bracelets. Punk said it might be a Taylor Swift thing. “Let’s face it, I’m Taylor Swift for men,” Punk cracked.

Punk brought up Drew McIntyre saying he hates him and wants nothing to do with him after beating him at SummerSlam. Punk said he thinks McIntyre loves him and he knows that McIntyre is obsessed with him. Punk said McIntyre wants to stay connected to him and wears the bracelet with his wife’s name on it.

Punk asked the fans if they wanted to hear some news. Punk removed the strap from around his neck and said he spoke with Adam Pearce and made McIntyre a bracelet. Punk said that unless McIntyre is chicken, they will have a strap match at the Bash in Berlin event.

Punk explained how strap matches work and said the rules are that you have to touch all four corners to win. Punk said he wants the strap match so he can “whip this bitch.” Punk said he wants to take his bracelet back and leave McIntyre with lasting scars.

Drew McIntyre’s entrance music played and he walked onto the stage. McIntyre said he thought all week about what he would do to Punk after he was whipped by him. McIntyre brought up Punk’s challenge and asked if he started drinking. McIntyre accepted the strap match challenge.

McIntyre said he couldn’t wait a full week after what happened to him last week. McIntyre asked the crowd if they wanted a teaser. McIntyre told Punk to lose the strap and they could give the fans a show.

Punk said he wasn’t afraid of McIntyre and would give him the strap in exchange for the bracelet. McIntyre removed the bracelet and then laughed and said no. McIntyre said April and Larry are much safer and happier at home with him. Punk said McIntyre won’t be safe in Berlin…

Powell’s POV: Last week, Punk downplayed the importance of the bracelet and went so far as to say that McIntyre could keep it. This week Punk acted like he wants the bracelet back. So which is it?

A promo video package featuring Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio aired. Morgan said they would be on top where they like it at Bash in Berlin. Dom said he couldn’t wait until Bash in Berlin and then challenged Damian Priest to meet him. Dom said Priest could leave Rhea Ripley behind and then he would leave Judgment Day and even Liv behind when they meet in the match…

Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Odyssey Jones made their entrance…

An ad for Smackdown hyped Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga vs. The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Titles in addition to the previously advertised LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar match for the Intercontinental Title… [C]

Footage aired from the Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup celebration, which included a replica WWE Championship belt…

NHL legend Robert Luongo’s banner was shown in the rafters and then Luongo was shown in the crowd…

The Final Testament made their entrance for the six-man tag match…

3. “The Final Testament” Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar (w/Scarlett, Paul Ellering) vs. Kofi Kinston, Xavier Woods, and Odyssey Jones. Rezar drove Kingston into a corner of the ring heading into an early break. [C]

Kingston made a hot tag to Jones. There was a camera shot from ringside that showed Woods was upset that he didn’t get the table. Jones cleaned house and had Akam pinned, but Kross broke it up.

Woods took out Kross with Trouble in Paradise. Rezar launched Kingston across the ring and then Woods hit Rezar with a top rope elbow drop. Akam put Woods down with a uranage slam. Jones performed a Boss Man Slam on Akam and got the three count.

Kofi Kinston, Xavier Woods, and Odyssey Jones defeated “The Final Testament” Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar in 8:00.

After the match, Woods was reserved while celebrating with his overzealous partners…

Powell’s POV: The production was great on the camera shot that showed Woods being annoyed by Kingston tagging Jones rather than him.

Backstage, Rhea Ripley warned Damian Priest that his match with Dominik Mysterio is a trap. Priest said of course it was a trap, but it was worth it to get his hands on Dom. Priest said they wouldn’t stop until they pass judgment on “this lame ass Judgment Day”…

Cole set up a memorial video package on the late Afa Anoa’i… [C] Cole listed the attendance as 13,718… Former UFC star Robbie Lawler was shown in the crowd…

Bronson Reed made his entrance while footage aired of him destroying R-Truth last week. Backstage, Adam Pearce warned The Miz that Reed doesn’t care about fines or who he hurts.

Pearce said the only way he would let Miz face Reed is if he showed him he really wanted it. Miz said he didn’t know if he did. Miz said he doesn’t have many friends, but he stands up for the ones he has. Miz said he didn’t know if he wanted the match, but he had to have it. Miz made his entrance…

4. Bronson Reed vs. The Miz in a No DQ match. Cole said Miz wanted the No DQ stipulation. Miz charged Reed, who cleared Miz to the floor. Miz hit Reed with a chair, but Reed punched the chair out of Miz’s hands. Miz ran Reed into the ring post.

Miz tossed chairs, a trashcan, and kendo sticks in the ring while the fans chanted for tables. Miz obliged by sliding a table inside the ring. Miz hit Reed with a kendo stick. Reed blocked the next kendo stick shot and broke it over his knee. Reed slammed Miz on a trashcan.

Cole said it was tough for Pearce to suspend Reed because Reed has become a massive attraction and the fans love to see the destruction he puts his opponents through. Reed sat down on a chair and had his foot on Miz’s head going into a break. [C]

Reed crashed into a chair wedged in the corner after Miz sidestepped him. Miz performed a tornado DDT onto a chair and covered Reed for just a one count. “Now you pissed me off,” Reed said. Miz got more offense, but Reed eventually put him through the table with a Death Valley Driver.

Reed went up top and the crowd rose to its feet. Reed hit a Tsunami and scored the pin…

Bronson Reed defeated The Miz in 8:15 in a No DQ match.

After the match, Reed went to the ropes, but he was stopped in his tracks by the entrance theme of Braun Strowman. Once Strowman was in the ring, Reed stood on the apron while nodding and smiling.

Powell’s POV: I guess they magically knew that Strowman and Reed weren’t going to get physical? Anyway, this was good. Reed is thriving as the out of control monster and I love the idea of feeding Strowman to him, assuming that’s what they have in mind.

Backstage, Sheamus was interviewed by Jackie Redmond. Sheamus spoke about his issues with Pete Dunne and credited Dunne with going toe-to-toe with him.

Ludwig Kaiser showed up and asked Redmond why she was wasting time talking to the opening act when she could speak to the man main eventing Raw.

Sheamus excused Redmond. Kaiser said once he’s done with Orton, he would come right back to Sheamus so they could settle it once and for all. Sheamus said Kaiser knows where to find him. Sheamus said he’d be at a bar around the corner watching Kaiser take an RKO…

Dominik Mysterio was shown walking backstage. Liv Morgan ran up and hugged Dom before giving him a kiss on the cheek. “I hope he rips his mustache off,” Cole said regarding Priest getting his hands on Dom… [C]

The Judgment Day members celebrated somewhere backstage. Balor, Carlito, and Liv spoke. Liv said Dom has been all man and added that she will make Ripley her bitch at Bash in Berlin… [C]

A sponsored recap aired of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn attacking the teams that were fighting for the right to challenge them for the tag team titles… Entrances for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match took place. The fans were quiet…

5. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark (w/Sonya Deville) in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Samantha Irvin delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. The teams fought before the bell. The referee called for the bell to start the match once Sane and Baszler were the only wrestlers left inside the ring. Sane and Sky performed early dives on their opponents heading into a break during the opening minute. [C]