NXT TV preview: New NXT Champion to be crowned

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Ricky Saints vs. Shiloh Hill vs. Sean Legacy vs. Jackson Drake vs. Dion Lennox vs. Keanu Carver vs. Joe Hendry in a ladder match for the vacant NXT Championship

-Izzi Dame vs. Lola Vice vs. Thea Hail in a Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance vs. Sol Ruca and Zaria for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Tony D’Angelo explains his actions

Powell’s POV: Hendry and Drake were scheduled to meet in a qualifying match last week, but Hendry was attacked by the Vanity Project. Ava ruled that both men will be in the match. Speaking of Ava, she announced her departure from WWE on Friday, so NXT needs a new general manager. Tuesday’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).