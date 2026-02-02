WWE Raw in Philadelphia, Pro Wrestling Boom, Genichiro Tenryu, Teddy Hart, Brian Cage, Isla Dawn, Ronda Rousey, Dennis Condrey, Sean Royal, Sean Casey, Fit Finlay, Ray Odyssey, Kerry Von Erich, Gino Hernandez, Charles Cutler, Lanny Poffo, Masa Saito, Giant Gonzalez, Giant Baba

CategoriesUncategorized

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The show features the fallout from Saturday’s Royal Rumble event. Join me for my live review as the show streams live tonight on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The new Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be available today with "Survivor" Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay and me discussing the WWE Royal Rumble.

Birthdays and Notables

-Genichiro Tenryu (a/k/a Genichiro Shimada) is 76 today.

-Teddy Hart (a/k/a Ted Annis) is 46 today.

-Brian Cage (a/k/a Brian Button) is 42 today.

-Isla Dawn (Courtney Stewart) is 32 today.

-The late Gino Hernandez (a/k/a Charles Wolfe Jr.) died on February 2, 1986, at age 28. His death was ruled an accidental cocaine overdose.

-The late Charles Cutler (Charles Olsen) was born on February 2, 1884. He died at age 68 on December 25, 1952.

-The late Lanny Poffo died of heart failure at age 68 on February 2, 2023.

-Dennis Condrey of Midnight Express fame turned 74 on Sunday. Will this be the year that the Midnight Express are finally inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?

-Sean Royal (Sean Vellenga) turned 65 on Sunday.

-Sean Casey turned 54 on Sunday.

-The late Masa Saito was born on February 1, 1942. Saito died on July 14, 2018, of Parkinson’s disease.

-David “Fit” Finlay turned 68 on Saturday.

-Ray Odyssey (Ray Samalonis) turned 58 on Saturday.

-The late Giant Gonzalez (Jorge Gonzalez) was born on January 31, 1966. He died on September 22, 2010, at age 44 due to complications from diabetes.

-Shohei “Giant” Baba died of cancer at age 61 on January 31, 1999.