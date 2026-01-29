TNA Impact preview: Feast or Fired briefcase reveals set for tonight’s AMC show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following for tonight’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.
-Rich Swann vs. AJ Francis in a No Holds Barred match
-The reveal of the Feast or Fired briefcases
-Nic Nemeth vs. BDE
-Elijah vs. Jason Hotch
-Elayna Black in action
Powell’s POV: Eric Young, Steve Maclin, Trey Miguel, and Eddie Edwards won briefcases last week. Three of the briefcases are good for title matches, while one will result in a holder being fired. Impact was taped last week in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Tingley Coliseum. The show will be simulcast on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore and Chris McNeil’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment