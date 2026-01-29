AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show (Collision taping spoilers needed)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion MJF vs. Brody King in an eliminator match

-Ricochet vs. Jack Perry for the AEW National Championship

-Kenny Omega vs. Andrade El Idolo

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson return

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Las Vegas, Nevada, at Pearl Theater at the Palms. AEW will also tape the February 7 edition of AEW Collision on Wednesday. We are seeking spoiler reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.