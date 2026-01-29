AEW Collision lineup: Tommaso Ciampa challenges for the TNT Title on Saturday’s live show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Mark Briscoe vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the TNT Title

-Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. Julia Hart and Skye Blue for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Darby Allin vs. Clark Connors

-Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier vs. Lio Rush and Action Andretti

Powell’s POV: A hot main event and a nice lineup overall, especially by Collision standards. Collision will be live on Saturday from Arlington, Texas, at Esports Stadium Arlington and will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Chris McNeil’s review will be available late Saturday night. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).