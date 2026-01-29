TNA Impact on AMC, ROH on HonorClub, NXT in Knoxville, Raw and Smackdown grades, Bob Holly, Nevaeh

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Thursday Night Impact was taped last week in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Tingley Coliseum. The show features the reveal of the Feast or Fired briefcases. Impact will be simulcast on AMC and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore and Chris McNeil’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays. My Impact audio reviews are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET.

-NXT is running a live event tonight in Knoxville, Tennessee, at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum tonight. NXT does not list matches for its live events. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-I gave Friday’s WWE Smackdown a B grade during my same-night audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 37 percent of the vote. C finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bob Holly (Robert Howard Jr.) is 63.

-Nevaeh (Beth Crist) is 40.