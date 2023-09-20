AEW “Grand Slam” Dynamite in New York (reports needed), AEW Collision and last week’s Dynamite grades and poll results, Greg Valentine, Arn Anderson, Darius Martin, Ethan Page, Darius Martin, Johnny Kidd, Sexy Star, Kavita Devi

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from New York, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The show carries the Grand Slam theme and includes MJF vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage taping in New York. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received a majority F grade in the post show poll with 25 percent of the vote. B finished second with 24 percent. I gave the show a D grade.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 35 percent of the vote. A finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Greg Valentine (Jonathan Wisniski) is 72.

-Johnny Kidd (John Lowing) is 68.

-Arn Anderson (Marty Lunde) is 65.

-Sexy Star (Dulce Maria García Rivas) is 41.

-Kavita Devi (Kavita Dalal) is 37.

-Ethan Page is 34.

-Darius Martin is 24.