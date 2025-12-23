WWE Raw preview: The card for the last Raw of 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Triple Threat for the Women’s World Championship

-AJ Styles and Dragon Lee vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso for the World Tag Team Titles

Monday's Raw will be live from Orlando, Florida, at Kia Center.