WWE Royal Rumble lineup (live coverage tonight): The latest card and list of entrants for the Royal Rumble matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held tonight in San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Braun Strowman, Gunther, Karrion Kross, Dominik Mysterio, Xavier Woods, The Miz, 11 wrestlers TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Emma, Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Lacey Evans, Xia Li, 18 TBA)

-Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in a Pitch Black match

Powell’s POV: Brock Lesnar, Xavier Woods, Dominik Mysterio, and The Miz were added to the men’s Rumble match, and Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li were added to the women’s Rumble match since our last update. Musical artist Hardy will deliver a live performance of the event’s official theme song. Join me for my live review of the Royal Rumble as the event streams on Peacock tonight beginning with either a Kickoff Show match or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).