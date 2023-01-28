01/28 Dot Net Weekly Five-Year Flashback: Jason Powell and Jake Barnett review the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host the January 28, 2018 audio review of the WWE Royal Rumble with men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches, AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a handicap match for the WWE Championship, Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman vs. Kane in a Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Championship, and more…

Click here for the WWE Royal Rumble Review Flashback – January 28, 2018.

