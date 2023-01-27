01/27 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa, Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross, plus Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Hit Row, and Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in tournament matches for a shot at the Smackdown Tag Team Titles, final push for the Royal Rumble

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa, Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross, plus Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Hit Row, and Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in tournament matches for a shot at the Smackdown Tag Team Titles, final push for the Royal Rumble, and more (27:11)…

