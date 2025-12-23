NXT TV, last week’s NXT grade, Great Muta, Jamie Noble, Arik Cannon

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT was taped last week in Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Chelsea Green vs. Sol Ruca for the Women’s U.S. Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a B- grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-The Great Muta (Keiji Mutoh) is 63.

-WWE producer Jamie Noble (James Gibson) is 49.

-Arik Cannon is 44.