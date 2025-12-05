Dreamwave Wrestling “Uprising: Women Athletes 7” results (12/5): Vetter’s review of a 30-woman Gauntlet For The Gold, B3cca vs. Shayna Baszler for the Dreamwave Women’s Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Dreamwave Pro Wrestling “Uprising: Women Athletes 7”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

December 5, 2025, in La Salle, Illinois, at Kaycee Club

This venue holds perhaps 350 fans. The lights are on, and it’s easy to see. This city is roughly 70-80 minutes straight west of Chicago. Heel manager Zeke Zshe and Kyle Fields provided commentary.

* Four singles matches were announced in advance, plus the “Good as Gold” Women’s Rumble. I’ll add that collectively, the first six Uprising shows have been the best, consistent all-women’s shows since the heyday of Shimmer. Ring announcer Val Capone is in the ring, and we’re underway!

1. Kylie Alexa vs. Brittnie Brooks. Kyle pointed out that Brooks won last year’s “Good as Gold” Rumble in her return from her ACL injury. The crowd was 100% behind Brittnie. A quick check of cagematch.net records shows this is a first-time-ever meeting. An intense lockup; Brittnie appears to be a bit taller but not by much. Alexa stomped on her in the corner and celebrated and was booed. Brooks hit a suplex at 2:00. Kylie choked Brooks in the ropes. Brooks hit some chops in the corner at 3:30. Kylie stood on Brittnie’s hair and pulled up on her wrists.

They brawled to the floor, and Alexa hit some chops against the guardrails and was back in charge. Brooks fired up and hit her own series of chops. They finally got back into the ring at 6:30 with Kylie still in charge. They fought on the ropes in the corner; Brittnie pushed her to the mat, then hit a crossbody block, and they were both down at 9:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Brittnie hit a running knee in the corner for a nearfall.

Brooks set up for the It’s Brittnie Bitch (Eye of the Hurricane), but Kylie escaped. Kylie hit a back suplex, then a running knee to the jaw for a nearfall at 11:30. She yelled at the ref. Brooks did a leg sweep and a slingshot elbow drop for a nearfall. Kylie hit a second-rope superplex, then a shoulder-breaker over her knee for a believable nearfall at 13:00. Alexa shoved the ref! Brooks hit a discus elbow, and this time she hit the It’s Brittnie Bitch for the pin! Good action.

Brittnie Brooks defeated Kylie Alexa at 13:28.

2. Aminah Belmont (w/Those Damn Coyotes) vs. Notorious Mimi. Redheaded Mimi (NXT’s Sloane Jacobs) is a regular in the Philadelphia area; I think this is her debut here. Belmont attacked her from behind, and we’re underway! Mimi hit a Thesz Press, then a pop-up slap to the face. Zshe noted that Mimi is about 5’8″ while Belmont is closer to 5’0″. Mimi hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. She hit some knee lifts in the ropes. TDC distracted her, and it allowed Aminah to hit a DDt out of the ropes for a nearfall at 2:00. Belmont hit a loud chop and was in charge. Fields was livid about Belmont having three managers at ringside.

Aminah tied her up on the mat. Zshe noted that both women have had matches in AEW/ROH. Aminah repeatedly slammed Mimi’s head on the turnbuckles in different corners. Mimi dropped her snake-eyes, then hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 5:00. Belmont set up for a Sister Abigail, but Mimi escaped. Mimi hit a 619, then a Gory Bomb for a believable nearfall. Aminah nailed the Sister Abigail swinging faceplant for a believable nearfall at 6:30. Mimi hit a spinning kick to the side of the head for a believable nearfall. One of TDC tripped Mimi in the corner! It allowed Aminah to grab Mimi and hit a Styles Clash for the tainted pin. Fields was livid that the ref didn’t call for a DQ when TDC interfered.

Aminah Belmont defeated Notorious Mimi at 8:00 even.

* The Coyotes attacked the ref! Zshe said TDC is now known as “The Curse.”

3. Rebecca J. Scott vs. Allie Katch for the Uprising Alternative Title. I’ll reiterate that Katch returned to wrestling about five weeks ago after breaking her leg in January; Zshe talked about the injury. RJS (think TNA’s Taylor Wilde from a few years ago) is still the only woman to hold this belt, so she’s held it maybe 1.5 years? Katch has the size and weight advantage; they locked up, and Allie backed her into the corner. RJS tried a shoulder tackle at 1:30, but Katch didn’t budge. Katch dropped her with a shoulder tackle, and she whipped Rebecca into the corners. RJS hit a Superman Punch into the corner.

Allie hit a knee lift to the jaw for a nearfall at 4:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Katch hit a hard back elbow for a nearfall at 6:00. She hit her running buttbump in the corner, then her rolling cannonball for a nearfall. RJS fired back with a German Suplex and a clothesline, then a shotgun dropkick and another. RJS hit a running double knees to the face in the corner for a nearfall at 8:30. RJS applied a sleeper on the mat, but Allie flipped over and got a nearfall.

RJS nailed a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall, then a Stomp to the head for a nearfall. Allie hit a bodyslam and a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 11:00. RJS got a rollup for a nearfall, then she jumped on Allie’s back and locked in a sleeper, but Allie rolled to the ropes! We got a “This is awesome!” chant. Katch hit a Nigel-style Tower of London stunner for a nearfall. RJS blocked the piledriver, and she again locked in a rear-naked choke, and this time, Katch tapped out. A really good match. They hugged afterwards.

Rebecca J. Scott defeated Allie Katch to retain the Uprising Women’s Title at 12:40.

4. Laynie Luck vs. Rachel Ley for the WWE ID Women’s Title. I had never heard of Ley before this match was announced; she’s blonde and of average size with her hair halfway down her back. The commentators said Ley debuted earlier this year. This is Laynie’s first title defense after winning this belt in Wrestling Open a few weeks ago. They shook hands and locked up. (I just checked cagematch.net; Ley has 27 matches since debuting March 4.) They traded rollups on the mat. Ley hit a headscissors takedown at 2:30, then a shotgun dropkick.

Ley hit a double backflip-into-a-back elbow in the corner, then an X-Factor. She missed a senton. Ley hit a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Luck slammed Ley’s head into the turnbuckle and hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. Luck hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall, an STO uranage, and an elbow drop for a nearfall. Fields said he believes all the women in the undercard are also in the Good as Gold rumble. Laynie kept her tied up on the mat and hit a backbreaker over her knee. She hit a Mafia Kick to the jaw at 6:30. She kicked Ley on the side of the face in the ropes and got a nearfall.

Ley hit a swinging Flatliner move, and they were both down. Ley hit a Lungblower to the chest, then a flipping guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 8:30. Laynie put her across her shoulders and dropped to her knees for a ‘Rack Attack.’ Ley hit a tornado DDT, then a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall. Laynie hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 10:00, then an enzuigiri and a Death Valley Driver for the pin. That was really good. I came away quite impressed with Ley in her debut here. The winner was never in doubt, though.



Laynie Luck defeated Rachel Ley to retain the WWE ID Women’s Title at 10:34.

5. B3cca vs. Shayna Baszler for the Dreamwave Women’s Title. Shayna came out solo and high-fived fans. International pop star B3cca sang her top radio hit “Hot Bod” on her way to the ring, with Fields chiming in to sing some of the lyrics. Unintentionally funny. The crowd chanted, “Shayna’s gonna kill you!” Baszler immediately tied up the left arm, and she pulled B3cca to the mat. Baszler got a foot caught on the top rope, and Becca dropkicked her. They fought to the floor at 3:00, with B3cca hitting some forearm strikes, and she kicked at Shayna’s knee.

They got back into the ring, and Shayna was limping. B3cca tied the injured leg in the ropes and kicked it. She hit a clothesline and kept Shayna on the mat. B3cca applied a half-crab at 7:30; Shayna kicked her to the floor to escape. In the ring, Shayna hit a clothesline and a running back elbow, then a gutwrench faceplant for a nearfall. B3cca hit a springboard stunner for a nearfall, and they were both down at 9:30. B3cca hit a second-rope superplex, but Shayna held on and hit a Michinoku Driver and immediately locked in a rear-naked choke on the mat! B3cca escaped, and they were both down.

B3cca pushed the ref into Shayna, and the ref was down. B3cca hit a Lungblower move to the face at 11:30. Rather than going for a pin (the ref was down!), she went under the ring and got scissors! She cut off a top turnbuckle pad. This took wayyy too long. Shayna got up and hit a German Suplex, then a running knee to the forehead for a visual pin, but we had no ref. Baszler ripped off B3cca’s knee pad! A second ref finally entered the ring. B3cca flipped Shayne into the exposed turnbuckle! B3cca then hit a top-rope 450 Splash for the tainted pin.

B3cca defeated Shayna Baszler to retain the Dreamwave Women’s Title at 15:18.

6. The Gauntlet For The Gold (30-woman Rumble). The briefcase, with a guaranteed ‘Money in the Bank’-style contract, was displayed. Val Capone said the entrances will come every minute! Green-haired, second-generation star Airica Demia drew No. 1; I always compare her to Billie Starkz as they are the same age and have the same build. Australian vet Shazza McKenzie was No. 2. Davina Thorne was No. 3 at 1:30, so they are already running late; I saw this short redhead at a show in St. Paul in March. Fallen angel character Fallyn Grey was No. 4 at 3:30, and she hit a double missile dropkick as she entered. Grey hit the “Last Supper” (Bronco Buster) on Shazza.

Jade Blackwell was No. 5; I don’t think I’ve seen her. She’s a goth woman in all black. No eliminations yet. Izzy B, a tall blonde in pink gear, was No. 6. I saw her at least once before, and she’s another grad from Seth Rollins’ school. Leslie Michelle was No. 7 at 9:00, and she’s new to me. She has long black hair and wore red, and Zshe said she’s 21. Still no eliminations. The 6’0″ OVW star Freya the Slaya was No. 8, and she immediately tossed Jade, then Leslie. She clotheslined Thorne over the top rope! She scooped up Izzy B and tossed her! That’s four eliminations in about a minute!

Brittnie Brooks was No. 9 at 12:30; the commentators previously said they believed all the women in the undercard would be in the rumble. (I’d be surprised if Baszler is in it.) Megan Bayne drew No. 10, and she got a big pop. She immediately hit clotheslines on the five or so women in the ring. Megan and Freya traded shoulder tackles, and Megan hit a German Suplex! Freya hit a back suplex! (Everyone else was down as these two traded forearm strikes.) Regan Lydale was No. 11 at 15:30, and she’s also about 5’11” and Zshe noted how unusual it is to have three women that tall in the match.

We had a Tower of Doom spot. Josie Valentine was No. 12. Valentine is new to me; she wore all black and looks like a trucker. No eliminations since those first four. The Hale twins came to the ring together! Which one is getting in? As is often the case, they are NOT wearing identical gear; it’s not even the same color! Briar Hale (in green) entered as No. 13 at 19:30. Sage Hale was sent to the back; she was in black gear, so she will be out later in the match. The powerhouse Sierra (think Dani Luna) was No. 14 and she hit some clotheslines on Briar. I do think we have 10 in the ring. No. 15 was Sage Hale (in black gear), so the twins are in there together.

Hollyhood Haley J was No. 16. Like the other week, she carried her dog with her to the ring. Haley J tossed a lot of women over the top rope, but not a single one went to the floor. Redhead Free Range Kara from Minnesota was No. 17; she’s a regular at F1rst Wrestling in Minneapolis. Still no eliminations since those four that went out all at about the same time. A Black powerhouse named Mya Reed was No. 18. They didn’t have an on-screen graphic for her, so I may have her name wrong, but she’s strong with a lot of muscle definition. Sierra was tossed. Briar Hale was tossed. Kylie Alexa was No. 19 at 28:30. (If they had a one-minute interval, everyone would be in the ring right now!) Sage Hale, Kara, and Regan Lydale were all tossed. We still have nine in the ring.

Blair Onyx, wearing her Spider-woman gear, was No. 20, and she tied up with Haley J. Josie Valentine was tossed. Onyx hit a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant. Shazza tossed Mya Reed. Haley J was tossed. Lovely Miss Larkan, the crazy woman who lost to Mercedes Mone in 32 seconds on Thursday on ROH TV, was No. 21. Larkan attacked Blair Onyx. We still have about 10 in the ring. Tori Fox was No. 22; she’s new to me, and she has really long blonde hair in dark blue gear, and the commentators said she’s been in the ring less than a year. She is also a graduate of Seth Rollins’ Black & Brave Academy.

Allie Katch was No. 23 at 34:30. Aminah Belmont was No. 24. Katch hit a piledriver on Belmont. At least a dozen in the ring. Kylie Alexa was tossed (the commentators really can’t see well and weren’t sure who went over.) Rachel Ley returned as No. 25. Freya tossed Larkan. Megan Bayne clotheslined Freya to the floor at 38:30! I’ll note that Airica and Shazza are still in there. Haven Harris was No. 26; she’s a tall Black woman I’ve seen maybe four times in Windy City Wrestling. Haven and Megan Bayne traded forearm strikes. A tall white woman with long black hair was No. 27: they didn’t say her name. Blair immediately tossed her, but Shazza immediately tossed Blair! (It is entirely possible the commentators didn’t know her name!)

Laynie Luck was No. 28, and she tossed Shazza! I think we’re down to about 10. Haven Harris was tossed. Rebecca J. Scott was No. 29. She changed gear to a ‘Sexy Santa’ costume. Megan tossed someone. RJS and Luck traded blows on the apron, and RJS fell to the floor. Megan kicked Luck off the apron to the floor! Notorious Mimi was last (30!) at 45:30, and it appears we have six left. Mimi immediately tossed Belmont. Demia, Fallyn Grey, Megan Bayne, Brooks, Mimi are our final five! Brooks hit the It’s Brittnie Bitch on Mimi and tossed her! Brooks was tossed! Megan tossed Airica. We are suddenly at just Grey vs. Bayne! Fallyn tried a top-rope crossbody block, but Megan caught her, put her on her shoulders, and threw Fallyn onto maybe six women on the floor to win the match!

Megan Bayne won a 30-woman Gauntlet For The Gold at 49:07.

Final Thoughts: A really strong show. The Royal Rumble was well booked. The unknown, newer talent (as expected) were quicker eliminations, and as usual, it came down to several plausible winners. Rachel Ley impressed in a match that I’m sure will be seen by more people than she’s ever had watch her before. A really good show, top-to-bottom. If I have a complaint, it’s that I missed the name of a mystery competitor late in the match. (I do think Val Capone said it, but the commentators did not.) I watched this live, and it will likely be posted on IWTV at some point on Saturday.