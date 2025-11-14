JCW Lunacy TV results (Episode 57): Roth’s review of Cocaine vs. Steven Flowe, 2 Tuff Tony vs. Suicide for the JCW Championship, Matt Cross vs. Ninja Mack

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jerry Roth, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Iammrcheeseball)

Juggalo Championship Wrestling “Lunacy” (Episode 57)

Taped October 21, 2025, in Reno, Nevada, at Virginia Street Brewhouse

Streamed November 13, 2025, on YouTube.com/@Psychopathic_Records

The show started with a recap of last week’s episode that included Big Vito being introduced as an investor, and then firing Cocaine… The Lunacy intro played (they did not censor the F-bombs this week)…

Backstage, Big Vito talked with Violent J, Steven Flowe, and Cocaine. Flowe called Vito the Godfather, and that pissed him off. Vito made a match between Cocaine and Steven Flowe.

Mark Roberts was the ring announcer and announced match 1.

1. “The Misfit” Matt Cross vs. Ninja Mack. Cross delivered a big boot, and then the bell rang. Mack went for a dive to the outside before realizing there was a half-inch space between the ring and guardrail. Mack adapted and ran the guardrails before hitting a double axe handle. Back in the ring, Cross hit a pumphandle backbreaker for a one count. Cross choked Mack with his foot while Mack was in the ropes, and then gave the audience the finger. Cross was so close to the fans that his middle finger was touching someone in the crowd’s middle finger. Late in the match, Cross hit a handspring elbow, a big boot, and a standing moonsault for a two count. Mack missed the Ninja Bomb, and then Cross hit him with the Cross Cutter for the win…

Matt Cross beat Ninja Mack.

Jerry’s Jabber: Matt Cross is still impressive after all these years. I first saw him in XPW as a member of Youthenazia.

The broadcast team of Joe Dombrowski and Veda Scott ran through the card…

Backstage, Jazmin St. Claire was with Kongo Kong and Mr. Happy talking about how they have friends in high places. St. Claire wanted Kong to beat Willie Mack…

2. Kongo Kong (w/Jazmin St. Claire, Mr. Happy) vs. Willie Mack. Kong hit Earthquake’s running sit splash on the chest of Mack for a two count. Mack hit a spinning wheel kick to take down Kong. Mack went for a Samoan Drop, but Kong reversed it into a crucifix pin. Mack finally hit a Samoan Drop, and went to the top rope. St. Claire distracted the ref, while Mr. Happy threw Mack off the rope. Kong hit a headbutt for the win. After the match, the St. Claire Monster Corporation did the Happy Dance.

Kongo Kong beat Willie Mack.

Jerry’s Jabber: I really enjoy the St. Claire Monster Corporation. The wrestlers are very athletic, big men. JCW seems to have some of the most athletic big men I have seen.

Backstage, Cocaine poured out his namesake on his arm and snorted it while Flowe said they would blow the roof off the place…

3. CJ Dirt and Luster the Legend vs. “The Outbreak” Jaxon and Abel (w/Barnabas the Bizarre). Late in the match, CJ and Luster hit a double bulldog. The Outbreak hit their neckbreaker body splash combo for a two count. CJ and Luster hit a Hart Attack for a two count. Jaxon and Abel hit the Double Death Mist for the win.

“The Outbreak” Jaxon and Abel beat CJ Dirt and Luster the Legend.

Post-match, Barnabas administered the antidote to the poison that the Outbreak spat in CJ’s face…

Jerry’s Jabber: Another by the numbers Outbreak match. Luster, who was part of Reno Scum in TNA, looks similar to Brian Cage.

Backstage, Violent J showed Big Vito around. Vito asked where his office was, and Violent J didn’t think about it…

4. “The Man Servent” Jeeves (w/Caleb Konley) vs. Mr. Mike Rogers. Caleb Konley sat in on commentary. Mike sat in a chair and took off his suit jacket. He put on a sweater and switched his shoes just like Mr. Rogers. I am not kidding. Jeeves ran at Mike, who hit a back body drop because he was tying his shoe. Mike said, “You should turn the other cheek!” So Jeeves slapped Mike.

Mike hit a Northern Lights Suplex. Mike tried to teach lessons, and Jeeves ran into his elbows. Mike hit a sidewalk slam and said he wanted the audience to count to 37. Jeeves bit him so that wouldn’t happen. Jeeves used the tie to choke Mike and grabbed his dreadlocks. Mike hit a big boot, some clotheslines, a back elbow, and a snap bodyslam. Mike went for a second bodyslam, but Jeeves grabbed the ref. Caleb hit Mike with the American Championship belt. Mike small packaged Jeeves for the win…

Mr. Mike Rogers beat “The Man Servent “Jeeves.

Jerry’s Jabber: That is the longest I have seen Mike wrestle. I wish he would get a non-comedy gimmick. That said, the Mr. Rogers gimmick is cute.

In the bathroom, Big Vito was washing his hands when Barnabas the Bizarre walked up with The Outbreak. Vito asked them to get out of his face…

5. 2 Tuff Tony vs. Suicide for the JCW World Championship. The match started with (say it with me…) stalling. Suicide pushed Tony into the corner, and Tony responded by clapping to get the audience behind him. Suicide used an arm wench, which Tony turned into a headlock and a shoulder block, before they brawled outside, where there wasn’t much room. Tony hit a Death Valley Driver for a two count.

Suicide hit the smallest dive I have seen to avoid nailing the guardrail. Suicide hit a senton from outside to inside the ring for a one count. Suicide hit a reverse headscissors in the corner. Tony came back with a superplex. Tony hit clotheslines and the Tonysault, but Suicide kicked out at two. Suicide hit a double stomp for a close near fall. Suicide went for the huracanrana, but it was turned into a buckle bomb. Tony hit the 2 Tuff Destroyer, which looked awful. Tony followed up with the Meteorite and covered Suicide for the win.

2 Tuff Tony defeated Suicide to retain the JCW World Championship.

Jerry’s Jabber: I am over 2 Tuff Tony. He has a cool finisher, and that’s about it. Even he looks like he’s over it.

In Big Vito’s makeshift office, he was yelling at someone to get it done, and then told Violent J to go home.

A JCW Blast from the Past from “Hatchet Attacks” aired with The Headbangers against “The JWO” Kevin Nash and X-Pac, who had Scott Hall with them, from May 28, 2012, in Farmington, New Mexico…

6. Cocaine vs. Steven Flowe. Big Vito came out and threatened Flowe to kick the crap out of his opponent. Cocaine opened his pockets and poured his namesake on his arm, and then Flowe snorted it and got amped up. Cocaine went for a sidewalk slam, and Flowe turned it into a head scissors before hitting The Stage Dive for a two count. Cocaine went on the offensive and hit throat thrusts and a Blue Thunder Bomb. Late in the match, Cocaine went for a Cokeslam, but Flowe reversed it into a triangle choke. Cocaine’s arm fell, but then he powdered his nose. Flowe went for a move from the top rope, but Cocaine hit the Cokeslam for the win.

Cocaine defeated Steven Flowe.

Post-match, Cocaine and Steven Flowe shook hands and hugged. Flowe headed to the stage. The St. Claire Monster Corporation came to the ring to destroy Flowe. Cocaine came out to make the save, but Kongo Kong and Mr. Happy hit him with a double chokeslam. They followed up with Double Happy Splash’s on Flowe…