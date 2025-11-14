NXT TV rating: Did Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship lead to a boost?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 554,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up compared to last week’s 528,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.08 rating. NXT didn’t get much of a boost without the World Series as competition, but it did run against election night coverage and an NBA game. One year earlier, the November 6, 2024, edition of NXT delivered 619,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating for a Wednesday edition that aired on The CW against AEW Dynamite.