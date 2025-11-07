NXT TV rating: Did the show get a boost without World Series competition?

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 528,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up a tick from last week’s 527,000 viewership average.
Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.07 rating. NXT didn’t get much of a boost without the World Series as competition, but it did run against election night coverage and an NBA game. One year earlier, the November 6, 2024, edition of NXT delivered 619,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating for a Wednesday edition that aired on The CW against AEW Dynamite.
Modern wrestling fans are not sports fans, especially at the NXT, TNA, AEW level of fan who watches everything.
So why did Smackdown fall below the one million viewer mark against the World Series last Friday? Why has lowly Collision typically done better numbers after college football season? Why did the NXT number collapse against the first NBA game on NBC?