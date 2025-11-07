WWE announces Road to WrestleMania live events

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce Road to WrestleMania live events.

November 7, 2025 – WWE today announced 11 new dates for Raw and SmackDown as part of its Road to WrestleMania tour in 2026. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, November 14 at 10am local via WWE.com/Events .

Fans can purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale starting Wednesday, November 12 at 10am local. To register to be the first to hear about presale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration .

Monday, February 2, 2026 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania RAW Xfinity Mobile Arena Friday, February 6, 2026 Charlotte, North Carolina SmackDown Spectrum Center Monday, February 9, 2026 Cleveland, Ohio RAW Rocket Arena Friday, February 13, 2026 Dallas, Texas SmackDown American Airlines Center Monday, February 16, 2026 Memphis, Tennessee RAW FedExForum Friday, February 20, 2026 Sunrise, Florida SmackDown Amerant Bank Arena Monday, February 23, 2026 Atlanta, Georgia RAW State Farm Arena Friday, February 27, 2026 Louisville, Kentucky SmackDown KFC Yum! Center Monday, March 2, 2026 Indianapolis, Indiana RAW Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday, March 20, 2026 Raleigh, North Carolina SmackDown Lenovo Center Friday, April 3, 2026 St. Louis, Missouri SmackDown Enterprise Center

Powell’s POV: WWE has a UK tour in January that will include Raw and Smackdown shows from January 8-19. WrestleMania 42 will be held on April 18-19 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)