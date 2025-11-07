WWE announces Road to WrestleMania live events

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce Road to WrestleMania live events.
November 7, 2025 – WWE today announced 11 new dates for Raw and SmackDown as part of its Road to WrestleMania tour in 2026. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, November 14 at 10am local via WWE.com/Events.
Fans can purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale starting Wednesday, November 12 at 10am local. To register to be the first to hear about presale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration.
|Monday, February 2, 2026
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|RAW
|Xfinity Mobile Arena
|Friday, February 6, 2026
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|SmackDown
|Spectrum Center
|Monday, February 9, 2026
|Cleveland, Ohio
|RAW
|Rocket Arena
|Friday, February 13, 2026
|Dallas, Texas
|SmackDown
|American Airlines Center
|Monday, February 16, 2026
|Memphis, Tennessee
|RAW
|FedExForum
|Friday, February 20, 2026
|Sunrise, Florida
|SmackDown
|Amerant Bank Arena
|Monday, February 23, 2026
|Atlanta, Georgia
|RAW
|State Farm Arena
|Friday, February 27, 2026
|Louisville, Kentucky
|SmackDown
|KFC Yum! Center
|Monday, March 2, 2026
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|RAW
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Friday, March 20, 2026
|Raleigh, North Carolina
|SmackDown
|Lenovo Center
|Friday, April 3, 2026
|St. Louis, Missouri
|SmackDown
|Enterprise Center
Powell’s POV: WWE has a UK tour in January that will include Raw and Smackdown shows from January 8-19. WrestleMania 42 will be held on April 18-19 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium.
