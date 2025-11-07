Wrestling Open “Episode 201” results (11/6): Vetter’s review of Bobby Orlando vs. Christian Darling for the Wrestling Open Championship, Ricky Smokes vs. Brad Hollister

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

Wrestling Open “Episode 201”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

November 6, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at The White Eagle

The lighting was good, and it was easy to see. The attendance was perhaps 150-200. Paul Crockett and Pedro Dones provided commentary.

1. Dezmond Cole vs. DJ Powers. DJ stalled on the floor, so Dezmond dove onto him. In the ring, DJ hit a flying Claymore Kick for a nearfall. Cole hit a massive back-body drop, then his rolling stunner at 2:00. DJ hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor, and he rammed Cole’s back into the ring frame, but DJ accidentally chopped the ring post. In the ring, Dezmond went for the Swanton Bomb, but Powers got his knees up to block it, and DJ got a nearfall, and he took control. He threw Dezmond to the floor at 5:00, then bodyslammed him onto the hardwood floor. They got back in with DJ keeping Cole grounded.

Cole got some rollups. Powers hit a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall at 8:00. Cole hit a Sunset Flip that tossed DJ into the turnbuckles. Cole hit a second-rope superplex and a suplex, and they were both down at 10:00. Dezmond hit a forward Finlay Roll, then his rolling guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. He went for a Lionsault Press, but DJ caught him with a mid-air kick. DJ hit a neckbreaker over his knee and a frogsplash to the lower back for a nearfall at 12:00. Dezmond fired back with a Michinoku Driver and a Helluva Kick, then a German Suplex and the Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 13:30, but DJ got a foot on the ropes. They fought on the ropes, and Cole knocked him to the mat, then he hit a second Swanton Bomb for the pin. A sharp opener.

Dezmond Cole defeated DJ Powers at 14:42.

2. Shazza McKenzie vs. Gabby Forza. Gabby got on the mic and wished Liviyah well in her recovery from a dislocated elbow, and she’s ready for the rematch; Shazza attacked from behind, and we’re underway! Gabby hit a Bulldog Powerslam and a clothesline for a nearfall. Shazza planted a foot in Gabby’s throat, kicked her, and kept her grounded. She hit a running Penalty Kick for a nearfall and put Gabby in a headlock on the mat. Gabby hit a second-rope crossbody block at 4:00. Gabby hit a powerslam and she was fired up. She hit the Vader Bomb for a nearfall, but she missed a spear in the corner. Shazza hit a back suplex and a running Facewash in the corner for a nearfall. Gabby got a flash rollup for the pin!

Gabby Forza defeated Shazza McKenzie at 5:50.

* Shazza hit the Splits Stunner after the bell, and Crockett called her “a sore loser.”

* A video aired where Brad Hollister reiterated that Big Business is taking over the tag division.

3. Ricky Smokes vs. Brad Hollister (w/TJ Crawford). No sign of Brad Baylor tonight. Smokes stalled in the ropes at the bell. Basic reversals to open, then Brad backed him into a corner and chopped him. Brad hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 2:30. Ricky began stomping on Hollister and took control. He hit a knee drop to the forehead for a nearfall at 4:30 and kept Hollister grounded in a headlock. Brad hit some clotheslines and a German Suplex at 6:00, then his Angle Slam for a nearfall. Ricky fired back with a spear and a brainbuster for a nearfall. Smokes leapt through the ropes, but Hollister caught him and hit a powerslam for the pin! Good action.

Brad Hollister defeated Ricky Smokes at 8:28.

* TJ got in the ring and said, “That’s the Big Bacon I love, that’s the Big Bacon I need.” TJ told Hollister that “they” are going to bring tag team gold back to Big Business. Brad got on the mic and reiterated that he’s picking Love, Doug to be his partner in his quest for the tag titles. TJ looked dejected and started to leave. Brad tried to fire up Crawford, telling him he’s good enough to win the IWTV World Title. “It’s your time! You can do this! Believe in yourself!” They hugged. I still don’t trust TJ…

4. Eye Black Jack Pasquale vs. Julius Draeger. The crowd again chanted “Lorax!” at Draeger. Basic reversals early, and Jack hit a clothesline and some dropkicks. He hit a delayed vertical suplex at 2:00. Draeger hit a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker. Pasquale hit a back suplex for a nearfall. Jack hit a spinning Blue Thunder Bomb at 5:00 and some back elbows. He nailed a spear, then “the Blackout” (twisting uranage) for the pin. Short and to the point.

Eye Black Jack Pasquale defeated Julius Draeger at 5:52.

* Dustin Waller snuck in the ring and struck Jack with the Jumbo Grand Prix trophy! “What was that about?” Crockett asked. Waller (dressed in a nice, black suit) got on the mic and boasted about being in the best tag team going today. “I’m here to tell you, you aren’t special,” Waller said to the prone Pasquale. He was livid that the Miracle Generation weren’t even invited to the marquee Wrestling Open 200 event last week, after being pillars of this promotion. Waller challenged Jack to a match next week!

5. Bobby Orlando vs. Christian Darling for the Wrestling Open Title. Their match last week ended in a double count-out, so we’re having this rematch. (Darling also clearly has an issue with ring announcer Rich Palladino, and I have no idea where that storyline is going.) Bobby just lost his Create A Pro Title on Nov. 1; will he lose both belts in one week? Orlando hit a shotgun dropkick at the bell, then some punches and chops. Bobby hit a leaping neckbreaker at 1:30. They went to the floor and brawled at ringside. Bobby dropped him back-first on the ring apron. In the ring, Bobby leapt off the second rope, but Darling caught him with a pump kick for a nearfall at 3:30.

Darling hit a sideslam for a nearfall and was now in control. He hit a spinebuster for a nearfall at 5:00. They got up and traded punches. Bobby hit a superkick and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 7:30. Bobby again leapt off the ropes, but Darling caught him and hit a uranage, then he dropped Bobby across his shoulder. Orlando nailed his Athena-style flying stunner for a believable nearfall at 9:00. Darling hit a standing powerbomb and a TKO Stunner for a nearfall, but he pulled Bobby up! He barked at Rich Palladino, went for a second TKO stunner, but Bobby rolled him up for the flash pin!

Bobby Orlando defeated Christian Darling to retain the Wrestling Open Title at 10:43.

* Darling pointed at Palladino and shouted, “This is all your fault.” He took one step toward him, but Dezmond Cole came to the ring and chased Darling away. Cole got on the mic and challenged Darling to a match next week!

6. Bear Bronson vs. Tyree Taylor. This is a rematch from a week ago, won by Bronson. The crowd was hot and split before the bell, and they charged at each other with clotheslines at the bell. Bronson hit a bodyslam, but Tyree hit a Falcon Arrow! They brawled on the floor, but Bronson got in the ring and dove through the ropes onto Tyree at 2:00! “I didn’t know bears could fly!” Dones said. Tyree pushed Bronson’s face into the ring frame, then splashed onto him. In the ring, Bronson hit a senton for a nearfall at 4:00. They traded punches and loud chops.

Bronson hit a DDT for a nearfall at 6:00, then some running back elbows in the corner. Tyree fired back with an enzuigiri in the corner and a splash for a nearfall. They hit stereo clotheslines at 9:00 and were both down. They each grabbed a chair, and Crockett noted this is not a no-DQ match! The ref stepped between them and stopped them, but the crowd chanted, “We want chairs!” So instead, the guys sat down on the chairs across from each other. The crowd chanted, “Talk it out!” then “Therapy!”

But of course, the guys traded punches to the jaw until they stood up and traded more punches. Bear hit a Black Hole Slam at 12:00, then a Choke Bomb for a nearfall. Tyree hit his own Black Hole Slam, then a discus clothesline for a nearfall. Bear hit a butt splash to the chest for a nearfall. Tyree hit another discus clothesline, then the “Brooklyn Zoo” (sit-out Tiger Bomb) for the pin. A sharp match, even better than a week ago. We got a “Both these guys!” chant as Tyree tried to help Bronson to his feet, and they shook hands. The crowd chanted, “Round three!”

Tyree Taylor defeated Bear Bronson at 14:58.

* Brett Ryan Gosselin came out of the back. The crowd chanted, “Go away!” at him. BRG was seething because he won a spotlight match earlier in the evening (I wasn’t home and missed it!), and he’s not in the main event. Oxx Adams snuck in the ring and hit a double clothesline on Tyree and Bear. “Oxx… kill’em,” Brett said. Oxx hit a double chokeslam. The heels posed with their feet on the chests of Tyree and Bear as the show went off the air. Nice.

Final Thoughts: A top-notch episode that started some new feuds. I’m looking forward to Oxx facing both Bear and Tyree. I liked seeing Dustin Waller pivot to facing Pasquale. That was a white-hot main event that earned the best match of the show. Powers-Cole opener was second, and Orlando-Darling takes third. A lot to like here, and the week-to-week storylines continue to impress.