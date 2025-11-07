ROH on HonorClub results (11/6): Robinson’s review of ROH Pure Rules Champion Lee Moriarty vs. Komander in a Proving Ground match, STP vs. Beef and the Work Horsemen for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 140)

Taped on October 8, 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place

Streamed November 6, 2025, on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show started with a recap of Bandido beating Komander to retain the ROH World Championship on last week’s Collision. There was a cutter off the apron spot that looked sick! Tony Schiavonne couldn’t have sounded less excited in the clip they took of him at the end…

1. “STP” Shane Taylor, Shawn Dean, and Carlie Bravo (w/Anthony Ogogo) vs. Beef and “The Workhorsemen” Anthony Henry and JD Drake for the ROH Six-man Tag Team Titles. Bravo slapped away the Code of Honor from Henry. Later, Taylor went to the middle rope and hit a big splash for a broken up nearfall. Drake tagged in, and the Workhorsemen hit an assisted powerbomb and a double knee, which led to a broken-up nearfall. Drake hit Taylor with an over the shoulder belly to belly. Dean got hit with a Beef crossbody through the ropes. Ogogo got on the apron and distracted the referee. Rush showed up behind Beef and blasted him with a title belt. Bravo got Dean to his feet, and Infantry hit the Two To The Head double stomp, and they got the pinfall while LFI looked on from the ramp.

After the match, STP kept the beatdown going on Beef as LFI retreated to the back. Taylor hit a huge right hand and then set up for a middle rope splash, but Skyflight ran down to the ring and ran off STP…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Infantry and The Martins will never stop feuding. The match was well worked, but honestly, it was Beef doing most of the work, and it wasn’t really all that long. STP is really getting by on their character work at the moment, not that that’s a bad thing.

2. Skyflight” Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Scorpio Sky (w/Christopher Daniels, Leila Grey) vs. Matt Menard and “The Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. The announcers congratulated Maria and Mike Bennett on the birth of their third child as the match got started. Late in the match, the Martins hit an assisted around the world DDT for a broken up nearfall. Dante hit an inside springboard dropkick. Sky got the tag and hit Bennett with elbows and a dropkick. Sky hit Taven with a Sky High for a two count. Taven hit a superkick, and Menard came in and hit Sky with a cutter, and then Bennett hit a DVD. Taven hit Just the Tip for a two count. Taven went up top but got pushed off. Bennett was dumped on the ramp. Sky hit Menard with a cutter out of nowhere to get the pinfall.

There was a nice display of the Code of Honor after the match…

Robinson’s Ruminations: There was a lot more action in this match compared to the first match. While STP is getting by on character work, Sky Flight is showing you can get by on crisp athletic action. Everyone in this match worked hard, and it was a good match. “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard being the most over guy in the match was certainly surprising.

A recap video aired of Big Boom AJ, whose one-year anniversary is coming up. The video also spotlighted AJ and QT Marshall’s feud with the Callis Family. It did a pretty good job of making this nothing of a feud feel kind of important.

3. Lance Archer and Hechicero (w/Rocky Romero) vs. The OXP and Orion. No televised entrance for the jobbers. There was an early “Hechicero” chant as he got in the face of OXP before lightly tapping his cheek, which apparently qualified for the Code of Honor. OXP tried some arm work, but Hechicero twisted out and grabbed an ankle pick. Hechicero worked over the leg with a snap and got a two count. OXP tried a leapfrog, but Hechicero caught the ankle pick in midair. Hechicero hit a vertical suplex and tagged in Archer. “Murderhawk,” chanted the crowd, as Archer threw Orion with a huge backbody drop. Archer hit a huge Black Hole Slam. Hechicero tagged back in, and OXP got his boot up and hit a superkick. Hechicero hit a helicopter face slam and then locked in a surfboard. Archer came in and pulled OXP over into a facebuster. Hechicero hit Orion with a huge knee lift, and Acher hit OXP with a chokeslam. Hechciero threw OXP with a swinging cobra clutch and then turned it into a Camel Clutch style submission for the win.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Not much to see here unless you want to see some fun Hechicero squash work.

A video recapped the recent issues between Alex Windsor and Yuka Sakazaki…

4. Robyn Renegade and Taya Valkyrie vs. Yuka Sakazaki and Alex Windsor. Late in the match, Windsor hit a misdirection shoulder block and kipped up. Windsor tossed Taya to the floor but ran into a superkick from Renegade. Windsor hit an ugly blue thunder bomb for a two count. Taya speared Windsor, and Renegade hit a facebuster on Yuka. Windsor hit Renegade with a headbutt and a superkick. Windsor tried her pumphandle driver, but Renegade hit Sole Food. Windsor and Renegade did the double crossbody and tagged out. Yuka got hit with some knees and a clothesline for a two count. Windsor and Renegade went to the floor, and Windsor hit a cannonball off the apron. Yuka rolled up Taya for a two count and then hit an ugly rope hung German suplex. Yuka hit the Magic Girl Splash for the pinfall…

Robinson’s Ruminations: A fine tag match, but there were some ugly moments, and I would expect better from these four. I guess everyone is allowed to have a bad night.

5. Trish Adora vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a ROH Women’s Pure Rules Tournament match. Purrazzo ducked a punch and used her closed fist warning by punching Adora in the face. Later, Purrazzo executed a Russian Leg Sweep and rolled right into a Fujiwara armbar, causing Adora to use her first rope break to get free.

Adora used a jackknife to roll up Purrazzo for a two count. Adora used a knuckle lock to lift Purrazzo off her feet. Purrazzo got out of the knuckle lock with a headbutt and got a two count and another two count nearfall. Adora hit her kneeling German suplex for a two count. Both women traded suplex attempts until Adora landed a high one for a two count. Adora missed her Lariat Tubman, and then Purrazzo grabbed the arm on the second attempt and locked in another Fujiwara armbar. Purrazzo transitioned into Venus De Milo and got the submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: They made Trish look better in defeat than I was afraid they might, but I never questioned the outcome. That Venus De Milo looked nasty. Trish has some flexible shoulders.

6. Aaron Solo and Angelica Risk vs. Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir. Late in the match, Solo hit Yuta with a neckbreaker and countered a slingshot with a springboard double stomp. Yuta hit a hurancanrana and locked in a cross-arm breaker, but Solo got to the ropes to get out. The women tagged in. Risk ducked a kick and chopped Shafir in the back, which did nothing. Shafir used a swing around and locked in Mother’s Milk to get the submission win while Yuta dropkicked Solo.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A quash match. Nothing to see here.

A video package aired on Bandido bringing his grandmother to see him wrestle for the first time. There were quotes from Bandido’s grandmother along with clips of him wrestling. Very heartwarming.

7. Satnam Singh vs. Gino Adonis. No televised entrance for Adonis. The announcers talked about how big Adonis is while he gave up a whole foot to Singh. Later, Adonis avoided a corner charge and got in seven of the ten punches before getting pushed off. Singh hit Snake Eyes and a “running” big boot. Singh followed up with a chokeslam and got the pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Another squash match. This is all Singh does. It’s nice work if you can get it.

A video recapped the issues between Jay Lethal and “Swirl” Blake Christian and Lee Johnson…

A shot aired of Jay Lethal looking apprehensive backstage…

8. Alex Zayne and Willie Mack vs. “Swirl” Blake Christain and Lee Johnson. Late in the match, Mack hit Christian with a super stunner for a near fall. Zayne hit Johnson with a twisting Asai moonsault on the outside. Zayne tried a 450 splash, but he had to roll through. Christian hit Mack with a dive on the outside. Zayne blocked a finisher attempt from Swirl. Zayne tried his handspring hurancanrana again, but Johnson grabbed him off of Christian. Swirl hit their DVD Double Stomp finisher for the pinfall…

Robinson’s Ruminations: That was a fun match. Good high-paced action and a nice win for Swirl.

A video package for Final Battle aired for the December 5 event…

9. ROH Pure Rules Champion Lee Moriarty vs. Komander (w/ Alex Abrahantes) in a Proving Ground match. Moriarty questioned Abrahantes being at ringside because of the Pure Rules, but Abrahantes basically waved him off, saying he’d be good. The announcers even talked about it as the wrestlers did some chain wrestling. The men traded some trips, but Moriarty used his trip to lock in the Border City Stretch, causing Komander to use his first rope break to escape.

Komander threw Moriarty over with a lucha snapmare. Lots more chain wrestling until Moriarty slipped away from a head scissors attempt, but Komander grabbed the ankle for a trip and locked in a reverse Figure Four, which Moriarty used his first rope break to escape.

The men traded shoves and fired up. Moriarty locked in a bow-and-arrow arm hold, but Komander leaped up onto his head and threw him with a victory roll. Moriarty hit an STO into the corner. Moriarty hit some knees to the face for a two count. Komander flipped over a back suplex attempt, but Moriarty was able to lock in an octopus hold. Komander fell into the ropes to use his second rope break.

Komander got into an abdominal stretch out of a vertical suplex attempt, and Moriarty ended up using his second rope break to get free.

Komander did a rope walk, flying head scissors, and then a DDT for a two count. Moriarty hit an up kick and rolled up Komander for a two count. Both men went for running boots. With two minutes remaining, Moriarty missed a corner charge and Komander hit a tornado DDT for a two count. Komander hit a triangle moonsault for a two count, but then the men rolled around and Komander got the last roll and a two count nearfall. The men traded more rolls. Moriarty was able to lock in a sleeper with body scissors. Komander rolled back on it for a two count. Komander locked in a hammerlock with a stretch muffler as the time limit expired.

Komander earned a future title shot by going to a time limit draw with ROH Pure Rules Champion Lee Moriarty.