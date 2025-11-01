What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: The card for Friday’s show

November 1, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-Ilja Dragunov holds an open challenge for the U.S. Championship

-Giulia vs. Chelsea Green for the Women’s U.S. Championship

-Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

-Rey Fenix vs. Talla Tonga

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Greenville, South Carolina, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

