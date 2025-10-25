NXT Halloween Havoc results: Moore’s live review of Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship, The Hardys vs. Dark State in a Broken Rules match for the NXT Tag Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT Network Specials PPV REPORTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT Halloween Havoc

Prescott Valley, Arizona, at Findlay Toyota Center

Streamed October 25, 2025, on Peacock

Pre Show Notes

Megan Morant and Sam Roberts were the hosts from the studio set. Separate shots of Ricky Saints and Trick Williams were shown as they were arriving at the arena. Zaria and Sol Ruca were backstage with Sol injured while Blake Monroe was somewhere else backstage getting her makeup done…

After talking about Halloween a bit, Morant and Roberts ran through the advertised Halloween Havoc card. The show then cut to a hype package for the Hardys vs. DarkState Broken Rules match. The pre-show hosts gave their thoguhts on the Hardys vs. DarkState match. The show then cut to a replay of this past Tuesday where Zaria agreed to defend the North American Championship on behalf of the injured Sol Ruca. The hosts gave their thoughts…[c]

El Hijo Del Dr Wagner Jr was shown arriving at the arena. The show then cut to Blake Howard interviewing Ethan Page about his upcoming match. Page said he’s not just the Greatest North American Champion by name, but by fact. He said every locker room is gunning for the championship. Page said he was the only male at the NXT vs. TNA show to win for NXT. He said isn’t just the greatest North American Champion, but the best current champion in WWE.

Howard wondered why Wagner gets under Page’s skin. Page said he had a plan, but Wagner cost him his chance to win a title in AAA. Page said that it was Wagner being a creepy stalker following him to NXT and weasel his way to a title shot. Page said he’s going to have to take care of a curious intruder. Howard asked Page how he prepared for the Dia De Los Muertos match. Page said nobody prepares like him. He said he has a violent streak and has even injured the current NXT Championship.

Page said Dia De Los Muertos is where we celebrate the dearly departed and he hopes that Wagner won’t be celebrating that night, he said he wants to make sure the spirits are disappointed at Wagner. Page said his win will be big for the fans, himself, and Wagner. Page said he’s going to stretch his title reign and the only honor that Wagner will take home is the pride of being a man who fell to the most historic title reign in WWE history. The panel gave their thoughts…

A replay aired of the Culling vs. Fatal Influence finish from this past Tuesday’s NXT. The show then cut to Kelly Kincaid interviewing Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame in a dark room. Kincaid asked Tatum if it was her time. Tatum said she watch people like Lyra Valkyria become a champion. She said The Culling has accepted her and things will work out for her. Kincaid asked about Lyra’s support, but Izzi cut in and said taht Tatum belongs to The Culling.

Izzi said people like Lyra, Sol, and Zaria have abandoned Tatum. Izzi said people think that Tatum made the wrong choice even though The Culling is doing well. Izzi said Lyra abandoned Tatum before and she will again, with Izzi having to pick up the pieces again. Kelly wondered if Izzi was frustrated that Tatum won. Izzi said she was frustrated that Lyra ran past her to celebrate with Tatum and not her. Tatum said she’s going to be happy to have both her friends’ support at Halloween Havoc.

Kincaid asked Tatum’s thoughts on Jacy Jayne. Tatum said people like Jacy have bullied her all her life, but things will be different for her and Izzi when she leaves the night as champion. The panel then gave their thoughts…[c]

The show cut to Vic Joseph interviewing Je’von Evans and Leon Slater via Zoom. Evans talked about how excited he was to see their Bound for Glory match. Slater said it was magic to have two very similar 21 year olds with similar ways of life. Evans said he’s watch the match 6 or 7 times and it was crazy to be in that situation with somebody the same age as him and who pushes him to be better than he was.

Joseph talked about Social Media calling Je’von and Leon the future of pro wrestling. Evans said it’s an honor people think that, but for him its more about worrying about “now”. Slater agreed and said he’s also focused on making now special. Joseph asked Slater how long has Evans been on his radar. Slater said it’s been for years, even before the TNA and NXT relationship. Evans said he knew about Leon while on the indies too and he knew Slater due to having the same styles.

Joseph asked them for their thought on going up against Iguana and Parka. Evans said the match is going to be fire. Slater said the AAA guys are unique, but they are unique too. The show then cut to Roberts and Morant giving their thoughts…

A hype package aired for the Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams match. Roberts and Morant gave their thoughts on the upcoming title match. The hosts ran through the Halloween Havoc card again before sending it to the main show…

John’s Thoughts: These pre shows are a waste of time. And even more of a waste of time due to them turning their cookie-cutter half hour version of the show into a hour with added commercials. Just watch the go-home show for more meaningful content because they are just going to replay all the pre-show hype segments during the main show anyway. So it’s better not to waste your time watching something twice.

Main Show Review

Separate shots of Trick Williams, Ricky Saints, Sol Ruca and Zaria, Blake Monroe, Fatal Influence, and The Culling were shown…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer. Vic Joseph was dressed up as The Riddler from Batman while Booker was in a regular suit…

The cold open video for Halloween Havoc aired…

Je’von Evans and Leon Slater made their regular entrances. La Parka made his entrance to his Thriller knockoff theme while wearing a Aztec headdress. Mr. Iguana and La Yeska made their entrance…

1. Je’von Evans and TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater vs. Mr. Iguana and the new La Parka. Vic noted that Slater was only 20 years old when he beat Moose for the X Division Championship back in August. Booker noted that Iguana’s can change color to adapt to their environments. Vic tried to get it through Booker’s head that Iguana’s don’t change colors, chameleons do. Evans and Parka started the match with a wristhold sequence. Parka rallied with right forearms and did the Parka dance.

Evans and Parka traded Fighting Spirit forearms. Parka landed on his feet off a Evans arndrag. Parka showed off with flips. Evans came back with a seated springboard huracanrana. Evans and Parka had a Lucha stalemate. Iguana and Slater tagged in. Iguana kept his distance while doing his signature crawl. Slater slammed Iguana and Iguana made like a dead lizard. Slater caught Iguana with a zig zag Enguigiri.

Iguana came back with a Huracanrana. Both men traded rapid pin attempts with Iguana showing off in the end in an Indian style pose. Booker said the crowd were chanting in Spanish. Vic informed Booker they were chanting “Iguana”. Slater caught Iguana with a back elbow. Evans and Slater hit Iguana with a double flapjack and did a dance over Iguana. Parka tagged in and hit Evans with a backbreaker. Parka dumped both opponents to ringside.

Iguana tossed Yeska at Slater and Evans who played hot potato with hit. Iguana hit Slater and Evans with a flip dive while catching Yeska out of the air. Parka hit Evans and Slater with an impressive tightrope Asai Moonsault. Parka hit Evans with a Press Slam Gutbuster for a nearfall. Iguana tied Evans into the Paradise Lock and sat on him. Parka gave Je’von’s ass a senton for a two count.

Iguana and Parka cut the ring in half on Evans. Slater and Iguana tagged in with Slater having momentum. Slater caught Iguana with a Tornado DDT and Final Cut for a nearfall. Evans hit Iguana with a flip overhead kick for the nearfall. Evans mocked Parka with the Parka dance. Iguana went for a Cross Armbreaker, but Evans blocked it by deadlifting Iguana. Evans hit Iguana with a Buckle Bomb.

Slater and Parka tagged in. Parka hit Evans with a flapjack and hit Slater with a Side Slam for a two count. Slater rallied with chops on Parka. Parka took off his glove and traded chest chops with Slater. Parka also shook up Evans with a chop. Iguana tagged in and asked Slater to chop him. Evans slapped Iguana and he did his dead lizard pose. Iguana then whipped Slater and Evans with Yeska. Slater tosssed Yezka and gave Iguana a big boot.

Slater slammed Parka and got a two count. Slater hit Iguana with a scissors kick and dumped both opponents to ringside. Slater hit both opponents with a flip dive over the ringpost. Slater caught Parka with a crossbody. Evans hit Parka with a Frog Splash for a good nearfall. Evans and Slter were about to finish Parka, but Yezka caught their attention. Evans hit Iguana with a DDT.

Slater hit Parka with a release Blue Thunder Bomb. Slater caught Iguana while in the air. This allowed Parka to hit Slater with a Spinning Drill Claw for a nearfall. Parka hit Evans with a delayed Vertical Suplex. Iguana smacked Evans with the Iguana. Iguana hit Slater with a springboard shoulder tackle. Evans and Iguana went for a springboard and zoomed past each other. Slater caught Parka with a cutter wheile he went for a slingshot. Evans hit Parka with a Suicide Dive. Slater hit Iguana with a Swanton 450 for the win.

Leon Slater and Je’von Evans defeated Mr. Iguana and La Parka via pinfall in 17:56.

John’s Thoughts: A fun little preliminary exhibition match to fire up the crowd a bit. The match was fun for the most part, but it got a bit frustrating when they tried to shoehorn in more La Yeska spots than they should have. One or two Yeska spots are fun, but they tried too much, making Evans and Slater look a bit dumb for becoming cartoon character, selling the Lizard. I got a kick out of Booker screwing up terms on commentary, but I was also with him when he pointed out that Iguana should have got DQ’d when using Yeska as a weapon. As a toy it’s a DQ and if he’s sentient it’s a DQ, a weird piece of having to suspend your disbelief. Moving past this, I kinda hope Evans and Slater get out of Happy-go-lucky mode to go after DarkState later in the night to avenge messing up their MOTY level classic at Bound for Glory.

Zaria and Sol Ruca were in the hallway. Sol was holding her two belts while on a crutch. Zaria said the doctor allowed Sol to be at ringside. Sol was sad. Zaria said she’s going to make Sol happy by defending her titles. Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley showed up to badmouth Sol and Zaria…

Vic Joseph hyped upcoming live events…

El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr made his entrance in purple gear (His ring gear looks like Santos Escobar’s dad, El Fantasma’s, gear). Ethan Page came out in his usual Canada colors. Half of Page’s face was like a Dia De Lose Muertos skeleton. There was purple tinted mood lighting for the gimmick match…

2. “All Ego” Ethan Page vs. El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr in a Dia De Los Muertos Match for the NXT North American Championship. Wagner superkicked Page off the apron and hit Page with a huracanrana. Wagner hit Page in the back with a chair. Wagner caught Page in the ring with a Missile Dropkick for a nearfall. Joseph said Wagner is paying homage to Rey Mysterio at Halloween Havoc from back in the day (but the singlet and mask really seem like El Fantasma?). Wagner dropkicked a steel chair into the ass of Page after putting Page in a Paradise Lock (two paradise lock’s tonight?).

Page staggered Wagner on the top rope with a superkick. Page gave Wagner a single leg codebreaker on a trash can lid for a nearfall. Page beat up Wagner with the trash lid. Page sent Wagner into a set up chair. Page beat up Wagner with a skeleton leg. Wagner gave Page a chop at ringside. Page gave Wagner a drop toehold into the open leg of the chair, which injured Wagner’s throat. The feed cut off for a bit. Page opened up a few chairs and propped them up opposite corners.

I think Page was bleeding at this point. Page whipped Wagner into the chair and gave him a sidewalk slam into an open chair for a nearfall. Page ripped apart the mask of Dr. Wagner, which made Wagner fume. A “you F’d up” chant ensued. Wagner rallied with clotheslines. Wagner hit Page with Eat Defeat. Wagner hit Page with Old School into a Codebreaker for a two count. Wagner trapped Page in the corner with a trash can and hit him with a Coast to Coast Van Terminator for a nearfall.

Page escaped an electric chair by grabbing at Wagner’s mask. Page tossed Wagner into the chair in the corner. Page hit Wagner with Ego’s Edge on a trash can for a nearfall. Wagner reversed Page inot a Frankensteiner for a nearfall. Wagner hit Page with a Mero Sault for a two count. Wagner opened up the meat stick sponsored table. Page and Wagner brawled on the top rope. Page slipped away and crotched Wagner.

Page twisted the mask over Wagner’s face to disorient him. Page tossed some white powder on Wagner and gave him a Super Twisted Grin (Twist of Fate) through the table for the victory.

Ethan Page defeated El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. via pinfall in a Dia De Los Muertos match in 18:22 to retain the NXT North American Championship.

John’s Thoughts: The match was a bit slow and ploddy for the first half to the point where it was dragging. Thankfully, Page and Wagner picked things up in the 2nd half. WWE needs to do a better job introducing the AAA wrestlers because other than Mr. Iguana, they are just interchangeable luchadores (they do a better job making them stand out compared to AEW where it’s more than just a guest appearance, but just barely a better job). Wagner doesn’t have a bad look, but now that he has access to the Performance Center, he might want to put on some muscle. I only say that because I saw a lot of his father’s work and what stood out about Wagner was he was a ripped Luchador. Meanwhile, WWE is acknowledging Page as one of the most credible wrestlers currently in WWE and it shows. I like how he can be an annoying heel, but he’s very credible in that he picks up clean plucky wins as a heel, which gives him powerful ethos. Curious to see who they have going against him next?

Kelani Jordan was watching the show backstage in her personal locker room. Jordynne Grace showed up dressed up as Velma from Scooby Doo, saying Jinkies. Kelani continued to big-league Grace, saying she needs to go to Santino to figure out her next challenger for the Knockouts title. Grace said she and Santino go way back and he would love to see Grace put Kelani in her place. Jordan said Grace was a great champion, but the championship holds more weight now that she has it. Grace slapped

A NXT, TNA, AAA, and Evolve set of Gold Rush themed shows were hyped for November 18th and 25th…

The Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame interview from the pre-show aired…

Blake Monroe made her entranced dressed as the Bride of Chucky. Zaria and Sol Ruca made their entrance to Karrion Kross’s old TNA theme…

3. Zaria (w/Sol Ruca) vs. Blake Monroe for Sol Ruca’s NXT North American Championship. Monroe started the match with a Thesz Press. Zaria slammed Blake into the corner. Blake escaped the corner, but ate a Mafia Kick for a two count. Zaria gave Blake Snake Eyes. Blake yanked Zaria’s shoulder into the top rope. Blake focused her attack on the left arm of Zaria. Blake gave Zaria a Armbreaker across the top rope. Blake hit Zaria with a Missile Dropkick for a nearfall.

Blake put Zaria in a jackknife armbar. Zaria reversed a DDT with a backdrop and clotheslines. Zaria hit Blake with a switch pump kick and back suplex. Zaria got a two count off a backdrop. Zaria put Blake in an Argentine Backbreaker. Blake had a nice counter into a Juji Gatame. Zaria deadlifted Blake and broke the hold with a Power Bomb. A random “Booker T” chant ensued. Zaria and Blake traded right hands.

Blake hit Zaria with a Sling Blade. Zaria came back with a Mafia Kick. Both women stumbled to ringside. Blake dodged Zaria to send Zaria’s injured shoulder into the steel steps. Sol was encouraging Zaria to get better. Sol shockingly shoved Zaria into the ringpost which “popped it into place”. Zaria rallied with shoulder tackles and a spear. Blake reversed an F5 into a Fujiwara Armbar.

Blake escaped and hit Zaria with a knee lift for a two count. Zaria held Sol’s hand in support. Blake pulled out her hidden hair pick. Zaria hit Blake with a spear for a good nearfall. Blake ran away from Zaria at ringside. Blake tripped up Sol’s crutch. Zaria hit Blake with a discus lariat in the ring. Zaria then went to ringside to help Sol up. Blake shoved Zaria and hit Zaria with a with a Glamour Shot DDT. Blake hit Zaria with the Glamour Shot DDT for the victory.

Blake Monroe defeated Zaria via pinfall in 11:04 to become the new NXT Women’s North American Champion.

John’s Thoughts: A good match and a good way to get the belt off Sol without having her eat a pin, while also fueling the anticipated breakup of Za-Ruca (much wanted!). What I didn’t like in this build is how dumb Zaria has been looking. She looked like an idiot multiple times two weeks ago, including eliminating herself form a battle royal. Her breaking her focus here made her look stupid too. Can we just fast forward to her being a badass again like when she debuted (Zaria had a similar aura to her as her fellow Aussie Rhea Ripley)? Blake Monroe had a good chance here to show her good technical ability which she got through her experience in AEW and Stardom. Blake as champion works and gives NXT a strong overall wrestler in the North American spot. With Ricky Saints, Blake Monroe, Ethan Page, and the Hardys, NXT has a really strong set of champions (Not to mention, all these NXT champions are strong former AEW headliners.).

Wren Sinclair was ranting in front of Karmen Petrovic and Kendal Grey about Kendal having her back when Lash Legend got in her face. Charlie Dempsey was on facetime and was annoyed at Wren’s ranting. Dempsey said he was also annoyed at Wren saying she was going to create the Wren-QCC. Wren cut off the phone and said Charlie has been watching from Japan. Lash Legend showed up and and challenged Kendal Grey to an Evolve title match. Kendal agreed to put the title on the line. Kendal wondered if Lash was “ready for the grey area”…

John’s Thoughts: Oh nooooooo! Boo! Pack that line up! That was a horrible catchphrase. I do get a kick out of wrestlecrap though, so at least that bad line got a laugh out of me.

The follow shots for the women’s title match took place…

Entrances for the Women’s Championship match took place. Mike Rome handled the formal in-ring championship match introductions. Mike Rome had these goofy sunflower glasses on while wearing a half black and half white suit. Tatum was dressed in what looked like a sexy bloody nurse(?). Tatum was also sporting Kinesio tape on her shoulder…

4. Jacy Jayne (w/Fallon Helley, Lainey Reid) vs. Tatum Paxley (w/Izzi Dame, Niko Vance, Shawn Spears) for the NXT Women’s Championship. Tatum and Jacy started the match with a wristhold sequence. Jacy slammed Tatum and hit her with a running Senton. Tatum dodged a senton and stood tall over Jacy. Both women traded pin counters. Jacy hit Tatum with a armdrag and huracanrana. Tatum came back with a press crossbody into the corner and a jumping elbow. Tatum used a Gory Special to get a two count.

Tatum put Jacy into a modified neck Liontamer. Jacy escaped. Tatum came back with a Shotgun Dropkick. Tatum hit Jacy with an impressive step up Enzuigiri from ringside. Jacy trapped Tatum with the ring skirt, but Tatum escaped and hid under the ring. Fatal Influence couldn’t find her and she jumped them from behind. Jacy caught Tatum out of the air and hit her with a catapult into the crossbeam under the ring.

Jacy hit Tatum with a neckbreaker. Reid got cheap shots on Tatum while Jacy distracted the referee. Jacy worked on Tatum with methodical offense. Vic noted that Jacy won her first championship in WWE at a past Halloween Havoc show. After a few minutes, Tatum rallied back and hit Jacy with a Fisherman Suplex. Jacy hit the top rope to crotch Tatum on it. Jacy hit Tatum with a Super Neckbreaker. Shawn Spears put Tatum’s foot on the bottom rope for the rope break.

Reid gave Spears and Vance a diving crossbody. Izzi hit Lainey with a yakuza Kick. The referee ejected The Culling and Fatal Influence. Jacy was shocked at not having her teammates which allowed Tatum to roll her up for a two count. Jacy hit Tatum with a running knee for a two count. Jacy stomped Tatum’s hand on the rope. Tatum got a surprise two count off a crucifix. Jacy reversed Tatum into a rollup for a two count.

Tatum dodged a cannonball in the corner. Tatum hit Jacy with the Rolling Encore. Tatum hit Jacy with a 450 for a great nearfall. Jacy held on the rope to block Tatum’s finisher. Jacy draped Tatum on the rope with a knee and hit her with a DDT. Tatum put Jacy in the Electric Chair at ringside and slammed her face into the apron. Jacy gave Tatum a Superkick. Tatum reversed a knee into a two count.

Tatum and Jacy traded forearms. Both women took each other out with stereo boots at the 16 minute mark. The referees held back The Culling and Fatal Influence. Izzi Dame showed up in the ring with teh Women’s Championship. Izzi went for a belt shot on someone (Tatum ducked). Jacy hit Izzi with the Rolling Encore. Tatum hit Jacy with the Cemetery Drive (Reverse Lightning Spiral) for the victory.

Tatum Paxley defeated Jacy Jayne via pinfall in 16:28 to become the new NXT Women’s Champion.

The Culling celebrated Tatum’s win in the ring. Vic started quoting My Chemical Romance’s Welcome to the Black Parade to recap Tatum’s win…

John’s Thoughts: A well worked match. Tatum continues to impress me with her match finishes as her selling and urgency really adds to the drama. Not necessarily a heel vs. heel match because Tatum is a babyface who’s just hanging out with the heel cult. The way the announcers were selling Izzi’s interference, sells it as she was aiming for Tatum (along with the camera shot of Izzi sulking at ringside). That should set up a good feud for Izzi and Tatum down the road, and Tatum might have a short title reign because of it. On to Jacy, she has elevated her game past being the “most vulneable” fluke champion, especially after the Lola Vice match. Curious to see what’s next for her as Fatal Influence is stronger now than they’ve ever been. They do seem a bit more than just a Temu version of Toxic Atraction/The Beautiful People. Heck, they might put the belt back on Jacy if Tatum is going to be a short title reign?

GM Ava was chatting with Myles Borne backstage about not liking NXT Anonymous creeping in on him. Tavion Heights barged in and asked for a match against Josh Briggs. Both Myles and Tavion bickered and wanted a match against Briggs. Ava booked Borne and Heights in a match instead for the upcoming NXT. Tavion told Borne “may the best man win”…

NXT Deadline was announced for December 6th in San Antonio, TX…

The Tag Team Championship match hype package aired…

DarkState made their entrance. Broken Matt and Brother Nero made their entrance to Woken Matt and Bray Wyatt’s old theme (A underrated WWE theme that’s very solid). Vic noted that this was Matt and Jeff’s first tag team match on a WWE PLE since 2017…

5. Broken Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “DarkState” Osiris Griffin and Dion Lennox (w/Saquon Shugars, Cutler James) in a Broken Rules Match for the NXT Tag Team Championships. The Hardys hit Griffin with Poetry in Motion. Matt hit Griffin with a DDT for a two count. Shugars and James got involved and DarkState stood tall with the numbers game. Matt and Jeff equalized things by hitting DarkState with steel chairs. Jeff backdropped Griffin on the floor, missing the Jeff Hardy painted and meat stick sponsored table (ouch!).

Matt hit Dion with a Twist of Fate. Jeff put Griffin through the table. James broke Matt’s pin. James and Shugars beat up Matt at ringside. Jeff fended off Shugars and James with a chair. Matt rammed James and Shugars with a ladder. Jeff used a double clothesline off a chair on James and Shugars. Jeff pulled out more tables with his artwork on it. Vic noted that DarkState are the underdogs (in a 4 on 2 handicap match?).

Griffin and Lennox were selling for a long time. Matt and Jeff put Shugars and James on opposite tables. Matt climbed a ladder and Jeff climbed to the top rope. Jeff gave Shugars a Swanton and Matt gave Cutler a leg drop, both through tables. Lennox and Griffin recovered from what looked like a 5 minute selling session. They tossed Matt and Jeff back in the rig and brought in trash cans. Dion and Osiris beat up Matt and Jeff with Kendo Sticks.

Griffin gave Jeff a body slam through a trash can. Dion gave Matt a Power Slam into a ladder set up in the corner. Dion and Osiris gave Matt a Dudley Death Drop for a nearfall. Jeff cleared the ring with dual wield kendo sticks. Dion ran through the Hardys with clotheslines. Dion leapt over the barricade to hit Matt with a dive into the Timekeepers area. Griffin speared Jeff through the barricade into the timekeepers area.

Jeff and Matt recovered and hit Griffin with consecutive Twist of Fates. Jeff hit Griffin with a Swanton. Dion broke up Jeff’s pin. The Hardys hit Dion with a Plot Twist. Dion kicked out of Matt’s pin at two. The match hit the 14 minute mark. Matt and Jeff et up two sponsored tables at ringside. The softened and put Griffin on one of the tables. Jeff took off his shirt to head to the top of the ladder. Jeff climbed up the top ladder. Griffin dodged and Jeff Swanton’d himself through the tables.

Dion recovered and hit Matt with a Spinebuster in the center of the ring. Dion softened and put Matt on a table. Matt recovered and staggered Dion on the top rope. Dion held on to block a Superplex. Griffin came in and dragged Matt off the top rope. Matt fended off both men with forearms. Matt dumped Dion to ringside. Griffin gave Matt kidney punches and put him in the Tree of Woe. Dion made Jeff watch.

Jeff escaped and rallied with hooks on Dion. Dion got Jeff on the mat. Dion climbed up the long ladder while Griffin put Jeff in an Electric Chair. DarkState hit Jeff with a Doomsday Device from the ladder to pick up the win.

DarkState defeated Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy via pinfall in 19:08 to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

Je’von Evans and Leon Slater were disappointed watching the match from backstage. Leon wondered if they should have helped the Hardys? Je’von said they promised Matt and Jeff to not interfere. Slater wondered if they should jump DarkState? Je’von said they should go after the NXT tag team titles together. Slater liked the plan and said after he defends his X Division Title, he’ll be locked in on the tag team titles…

John’s Thoughts: Well, I guess the put the belts on Matt and Jeff to pop a rating on Tuesday. That said, this was an awesome hardcore and high risk match. This is the 2nd TLC coded match this month and both were stellar. Matt and Jeff have become a lot safer, but when they have to up the risk they do so, but do so safely. The Hardys have perfected a safe-high-risks style and have found the fountain of youth (or lake of reincarnation) to sell out arenas for TNA in their current run. I can’t wait until the Hardys get back into WWE, which WILL happen, but at the same time TNA needs to back up the Brinks truck to retain Matt and Jeff because they are the #1 biggest money makers in that company. DarkState getting the titles back sets things back in motion where they were on a string of good matches before they had to sidetrack into the TNA business. Slater and Evans going after them has some stakes now.

The following matches were announced for the next Tuesday episode of NXT: Kendal Grey vs. Lash Legend for the Evolve Championship, Tavion Heights vs. Myles Borne, Kelani Jordan vs. Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Championship, and Jasper Troy vs. Axiom in the Speed Tournament Finals…

John’s Thoughts: Weird they just threw the Knockouts title match on a regular NXT show involving one of the greatest Knockouts champions of all time. Speaking of championships, they went with way more title changes than I would have expected. Did the Vegas bookies assume this many title changes? (the Blake Monroe was probably the most expected)

El Grande Americano cut a promo in Spanish. He said he’s at his home in Mexico. He said he is also shouting out his hermanos Rayo and Bravo and how the Speed Championship was a championship for all of the Americano family…

The NXT Championship match hype package aired…

Trick Williams made his entrance. NXT Champion Ricky Saints made his entrance wearing random chains and what may be African jewels. Mike Rome did the formal in-ring championship match introductions. Rome had heavy eyeshadow, looking like he was super emo or trying to cosplay as My Chemical Romance…

6. Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship. Trick started the match with a flurry of offense. Trick dominated and cleared off the announce table. Ricky ran to the ring and did his signature Ricky Saints pose. Trick ducked and weaved Ricky’s strikes. Trick waved his dick around to mock Ricky. Ricky rallied back with strikes. Trick dumped Ricky over the top rope, but Ricky skinned the cat.

Trick mocked Ricky with a Ricky pose and capoeira handstand. Ricky dumped Trick to ringside, but Trick caught Ricky with hands at ringside. Trick tossed Ricky against the Ringpost. Trick hit Ricky with a Crescent Kick for a nearfall. Trick got a two count off a Flapjack. Trick knocked Ricky off the to rope and hit him with a diving Buff Blockbuster for a nearfall. Ricky turned the momentum a bit with a Snap Suplex. Trick came back with a Savate Kick and neckbreaker for a nearfall.

Ricky backdropped Trick for a moment of respite. Ricky hit Trick wiht his signature Old School into a Russian Legsweep. Ricky hit Trick with an Atomic Drop, clotheslines, and Scorpion Death Drop for a nearfall. Vic noted that Ricky did what Trick couldn’t do, and beat Oba Femi. Vic noted we haven’t seen Oba since. Trick reversed a huracanrana into a Boston Crab. Ricky escaped. Trick hit Ricky with two Book Ends for a nearfall. Booker kept telling Vic to not call it a Rock Bottom.

Ricky rolled up Trick for a two count. Trick hit Ricky with an Attitude Adjustment for a nearfall. Trick hit Ricky with a chop and Savate Kick with Ricky daring him to do it. Ricky ducked Trick and rolled him into a Crossface. Trick escaped and grabbed the title at ringside. Ricky hit Trick with a Wrecking Ball kick. Trick recovered and hit Ricky with a Book End through the announce table. Trick hit Ricky with the Trick Shot Knee. Ricky kicked out at two.

Ricky countered Trick with an armdrag and hit Trick with the Nigel McGuinness rebound lariat. Ricky rallied with forearms. The match hit the 16 minute mark. Trick same back with a Capoeira handstand kick. Trick sat down out of a reversal for a two count. Ricky hit Trick with a Stundog Millionaire and Spear. Ricky hit Trick with a Tornado DDT for the victory.

Ricky Saints defeated Trick Williams via pinfall in 16:48 to retain the NXT Championship.

From what we heard from Vic, Booker took off the headset and left for some reason. Ricky posed in the ring with the title…

The show cut to backstage where Sarah Schreiber caught up with The Culling who were celebrating with Tatum Paxley for becoming NXT Women’s Champion. The Executive Producer credits aired and Tatum got in the camera and said that NXT was going to get more crazy on Tuesday…

John’s Thoughts: Even though it was a well worked match, there was nothing really above and beyond. That combined with the rushed build might have made this the least interesting match on the show in the end given how nuanced the other matches were with gimmicks, time, and title changes. This match could have really used a buffer match to separate it from the Hardys TLC-like match which scratches the viewers drama and nostalgia itches. Not sure why they rushed to Trick if it was just going to be settled and done like this?

I would have had Trick do what Mustafa Ali did following his feud with Mike Santana in TNA and really sell the loss (it did wonders for Ali and made Ali have one of my favorite feuds and storylines in 2025 with the layered Order 4 drama). Maybe Trick is in line for a call-up? As I said, with Seth Rollins on the shelf, I wonder if WWE is going to go into their NXT reserves to call up a big star like Trick or Oba? We’ll see.

I went into this show, given the truncated build following the NXT vs. TNA Showdown, expecting this to be a B show. It was a B show given the the storyline development, but they gave it A stakes with meaningful and logical title changes (The Hardys losing the titles I might question, but I wonder if they are just setting things back on track coming off the Showdown show). I’ll be back in a bit for the Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons with my member’s exclusive audio review.