Greektown Pro Wrestling results: Vetter’s review of Joey Janela and Megan Bayne vs. Tommy Dreamer and Channing Decker, Sam Holloway vs. Bill “Agent Zero” Collier vs. Rhino for the Greektown Cup

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Greektown Pro Wrestling

Streamed on TrillerTV+

October 24, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario, at 310 Danforth Ave.

I’ve seen shows from this venue before; this is a tiny gym with a lot of brick pillars, and they draw maybe 300 or so fans.

1. Invincible Vince Valor vs. Shelby Wylder. This match was already underway as the show began; Valor put him in a Figure Four, and Shelby tapped out. We literally saw 10 or so seconds of it.

Invincible Vince Valor defeated Shelby Wylder.

2. Jeffrey John vs. Home Town Man. John frequently appears on GCW shows and did the Japan tour with them this summer; I’m admittedly not a fan. Yes, that’s clearly Cody Deaner wearing a Toronto Blue Jays jersey. (Considering that World Series game 1 is about to begin, the crowd is what you would expect; baseball isn’t keeping fans at home.) HTM tied up the left arm, and he knocked John down with a shoulder tackle and was in charge. HTM was wrestling while wearing a Jays cap, which John grabbed and wiped across his butt at 4:00 to draw boos.

John applied a headlock and slowed the match down. John hit a slingshot splash and celebrated before getting a nearfall. HTM fired up and hit some jab punches, then some clotheslines and a bodyslam at 7:00. He hit a spinning TKO for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. John jabbed him in the throat and hit a stunner for a nearfall. HTMan hit a top-rope crossbody block for the pin. A pretty paint-by-numbers basic match by two guys that don’t really interest me, but dang it, the crowds just love this Home Town Man gimmick, and they liked what they saw.

Home Town Man (Cody Deaner) defeated Jeffrey John at 9:15.

3. Karou (w/Seleziya Sparx) vs. Brent Banks vs. Zach Nystrom vs. Jorge Santi. My first time seeing Karou, who is billed as the “Beast from the Middle East,” and he looks like someone dressed like a person in the Egyptian markets in any James Bond movie you’ve ever seen. Zach looks a bit like a younger Vincent from the “Righteous.” I’m fairly certain I haven’t seen Santi before, who is fairly thick. Sparks kept barking orders at Karou. Santi hit a huracanrana on Nystrom, and that popped the crowd. Banks dropkicked Karou to the floor, then he hit a headscissors takedown on Nystrom.

Nystrom and Karou argued, and Karou whipped him to the mat by his hair. He repeatedly splashed Nystrom in the corner. Sparks was on the floor and choking Santi. Karou hit a Bulldog Powerslam on Banks for a nearfall at 6:00, and the commentators pointed out that it was the first pin attempt of the match. Santi hit a dive over the top rope to the floor; they suddenly lost audio. Banks hit a dive to the floor. The sound returned as we had guys brawling in the corner. Banks hit a Tower of Doom, and everyone was down at 9:00. Nystron hit a Jackhammer on Karou. Santi hit a knee strike to Banks’ head and went for a pin, but Karou threw Santi to the floor and stole the pin on Banks. Being as I really only knew Banks of these four, I liked what I saw.

Karou defeated Brent Banks, Zach Nystrom, and Jorge Santi at 10:46.

* Mad Man Pondo couldn’t make it, so Derek Dillinger has an open challenge! Who will it be? The ring veteran has the Bronson Reed body type; he’s a regular in the Ohio indy scene. He came out first, and he told the ref to count Pondo out, “so I can go back to the United States of America,” and that got boos. It was answered by Jody Threat!

4. Derek Dillinger vs. Jody Threat in a Trick or Treat Deathmatch. Jody wore a Blue Jays jersey. Dillinger stalled on the floor before the bell. He refused to tie up. He has to be 350 to 400 pounds. She hit some clotheslines in the corner. She hit a senton at 2:30. She went under the ring and got a plastic Halloween bucket. She dumped the bucket on the mat… it was filled with candy corn! Gross! She dropkicked him to the floor. She set up for a dive at 4:00, but he threw a plastic pumpkin at her. In the ring, he choked her with tape and kept her grounded, then he slammed her on the candy corn and dragged her through the disgusting candy and got a nearfall (I am pretty sure Deonna Purrazzo has proclaimed her love for candy corn, but she’s alone in that).

Dillinger hit a Bubba Bomb on her for a nearfall at 7:00, and he shoved the candy into her mouth, but she spat it at him. He clotheslined her and was right back in control. She grabbed plastic Halloween buckets and repeatedly struck him with them. She began throwing pizza boxes and garbage into the ring. The ring was now just a mess with garbage. She hit a kick to the side of his head at 10:30. She piled the garbage in the center of the ring and hit a German Suplex onto the mess for a believable nearfall.

Dillinger dumped a bag of plastic vampire teeth on the mat. She hit a back-body drop onto the teeth, then a bodyslam onto them for a nearfall. He rolled her up with a handful of tights for the cheap pin. This crowd was livid. Enjoyable deathmatch because it was more cartoonish than violent, and he never really beat on her. He celebrated in the corner; she got underneath him and powerbombed him one more time onto the mess.

Derek Dillinger defeated Jody Threat in a Halloween Deathmatch at 13:18.

5. Seleziya Sparx (w/Karou) vs. Notorious Mimi. Mimi’s wings were blood red today, and I don’t think I’ve seen this black singlet she wore. Sparx stalled, but then they opened in a knuckle lock; Spark pulled Mimi’s hair to drag her to the mat. They traded kicks, and Mimi hit a dropkick at 2:00. She hit several knee lifts to Sparx’s stomach as the crowd counted along. Sparx dragged her to the mat and pulled on Mimi’s hair, and she went for a cross-armbreaker. She dropped Mimi snake-eyes at 4:30 and remained in control. Karou reached into the ring and choked Mimi, too.

They teased giving each other suplexes, until Mimi finally hit one at 7:00 and they were both down. Mimi hit some flying back elbows and a Helluva Kick, then a second one, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Sparx hit a spinebuster for a nearfall, and she went to a crossface, but Mimi reached the ropes at 9:00. Mimi hit a Shining Wizard for a nearfall. They fought on the ring apron, where Mimi hit a kick. Sparx applied a modified Tarantula in the ropes. Karou got hit by a leg, so Sparx checked on him. It allowed Mimi to hit a 619 on Sparx, then a dive off the apron to the floor on Karou. In the ring, Sparx hit a second-rope Air Raid Crash for the pin. I enjoyed that.

Seleziya Sparx defeated Notorious Mimi at 11:50.

5. “The League” Spencer Slade and Trent Gibson vs. Salsa King and Sonny Kiss. I don’t know Slade or Gibson; they got on the mic and berated the crowd to make clear they’re heels. Slade is bald and muscular and he wears amateur headgear like Josh Alexander. Gibson has short hair, is of average size, and wore mostly black. Salsa King danced to the ring and danced with Kiss. Slade and Salsa King opened; I remember being impressed by SK on the last show I saw from here. Salsa King hit a back-body drop on Gibson, and his team worked over Gibson in their corner. King and Kiss hit Gorilla Presses.

The heels hit a team flapjack on King for a nearfall at 6:00. Kiss got a hot tag and hit some dropkicks on Gibson, then a powerbomb for a nearfall. Kiss hit a double knee drop to Gibson’s chest and got a nearfall. The heels began working over Kiss. Slade yanked King off the apron so Kiss couldn’t tag out. King finally got the hot tag at 10:30 and hit some running knees, then a back suplex on Slade and a senton. Kiss hit a second-rope suplex, and Salsa King immediately hit a frogsplash on Gibson, but Slade made the save.

They all got up and started brawling. King hit a powerbomb on Gibson. Salsa King hit a running knee on Slade at 13:30. Slade crashed into Gibson on the apron, allowing King to get a rollup for a nearfall. Gibson struck King with a wooden board! Slade immediately hit an Air Raid Crash on Salsa King for the cheap pin. Decent match. Salsa King and Sonny Kiss continued to dance in the ring (shouldn’t they show a little bit of disappointment that they lost?)

Trent Gibson and Spencer Slade defeated Sonny Kiss and Salsa King at 14:40.

* Intermission went a full 25 minutes! That’s just too long. (I watched the first four matches live on Friday, before Smackdown. So at least I was able to fast-forward over this long, long break.)

6. Dreya Mitchell vs. Nova. I’ve compared former basketball player Dreya to Lash Legend, largely in how tall they both are. Nova is white with long, black hair down to her butt, and she wore pink-and-white gear; she’s of average size but shorter than Dreya. Nova hit a basement dropkick and a back elbow in the corner. Dreya hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 2:00. She hit a hard knee lift to the gut and flexed. Nova fired up and hit some forearm strikes.

Dreya hit a Magic Screw twisting neckbreaker out of the ropes for a nearfall at 4:30. She tied a leglock around Nova’s waist and kept her grounded. Nova hit a bulldog and a splash to the mat for a nearfall. Nova hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall at 8:00. Dreya hit a short-arm clothesline and a Spinebuster for a nearfall. Nova hit a swinging Flatliner, then a frogsplash for the pin! I’ll call that an upset.

Nova defeated Dreya Mitchell at 10:19.

7. Sam Holloway vs. Bill Collier vs. Rhino in a three-way for the Greektown Cup. Again, Collier has been competing as “Agent Zero” in TNA. And I’ve noted that WWE ID prospect Holloway is a legit 6’8″ and reminds me of Matt Morgan, so we’ve got a lot of beef in this match. Holloway carried a trophy cup he previously won here. They all jawed at each other at the bell, then Collier and Rhino clotheslined Holloway over the top rope to the floor. Holloway hit a flying shoulder tackle. Collier and Holloway traded punches. Sam nailed a dive over the top rope to the floor on Collier at 3:00. Collier hit a dive over the top rope onto Holloway. Rhino set up for a dive! He thought better of it, stepped through the ropes, and leapt off the apron onto both guys. Funny.

They all brawled on the floor and looped the ring. They vanished into the shadows as they fought away from ringside. They finally re-entered the ring at 7:30, and Holloway was in charge. Collier hit a powerslam on Holloway for a nearfall at 9:00, but he missed a Helluva Kick. Rhino hit a shoulder block to the ribs in the corner. Holloway couldn’t hit a chokeslam. Rhino nailed a spear on Collier! Collier fell through the ropes to the floor. However, Holloway immediately rolled up Rhino for the flash pin! Good big-man match.

Sam Holloway defeated Rhino and Bill Collier in a three-way to retain the Greektown Cup at 10:19. Yes, two straight matches with the same length.

8. Joey Janela and Megan Bayne vs. Channing Decker and Tommy Dreamer. Channing has dark, curly hair, and he wore a bandana. He’s just overall a throwback look, like the Outrunners or Johnny Swinger. Janela and Channing opened, but Joey immediately traded in Megan (who is taller than Decker). So, Dreamer tagged in and glared at her; they tied up in a test of strength at 1:30. She knocked Tommy down with a shoulder tackle. Janela tagged, and they worked over Dreamer. Dreamer and Decker hit stereo elbow drops on Joey’s chest at 5:00.

Decker hit a guillotine leg drop on Joey for a nearfall. Megan got back in and hit a running Claymore Kick on Dreamer and choked him in the ropes. Megan bodyslammed teammate Janela onto Dreamer at 7:30. She hit a clothesline on Tommy and some blows in the corner, and she kept him grounded. Tommy finally hit a suplex at 10:00. Decker got a hot tag and hit some clotheslines on Janela, then a spin kick in the corner. He hit a top-rope double crossbody block for a nearfall. Dreamer hit a stunner on Megan at 11:30.

Channing handed a guardrail link to Tommy, and they set it up in the corner. Channing hit a flip dive to the floor on Joey. Megan cracked a chair across Tommy’s back. She slammed him onto a folded chair. Joey set up several open chairs. He hit a superplex on Channing across the four chairs for a nearfall at 15:30. Tommy hit a piledriver on Megan, but she popped up to her feet and bodyslammed him. She hit a flying clothesline. Channing hit a DDT on Megan. Dreamer hit a Death Valley Driver on Janela onto the guardrail in the corner at 17:30. Megan hit a leaping double clothesline. She dove through the ropes onto both of them. Decker slammed Janela onto the guardrail link, then powerbombed him onto it for the pin. Good brawl.

Channing Decker and Tommy Dreamer defeated Joey Janela and Megan Bayne at 19:25.

Final Thoughts: The big man three-way earns the best match here. I’ll go with the four-way featuring Brent Banks for second, ahead of the main event. This is a good use of Dreamer; he got to do some standup brawling but let the others do the heavy lifting. Both women’s matches were pretty good. The crowd enjoyed the silliness of the deathmatch. The ad for this show indicated Zayda Steel was booked, but there was no mention of her, and that’s disappointing.