TNA Impact results (10/9): Moore’s review of the Bound For Glory go-home show with TNA Champion Trick Williams, Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young in a No DQ match, Mustafa Ali vs. JDC

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,107)

Taped September 27, 2025 in Edmonton, Alberta, at Expo Centre

Simulcast October 9, 2025, on AXS TV and TNA+

Highlights from last week’s TNA Impact aired…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer…

TNA World Champion Trick Williams made his entrance. Trick hyped up the crowd and told them to keep that energy up for Bound for Glory. He said he’s the most entertaining, athletic, and dangerous man in the business. Trick said he’s like a combination of Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson, and Mike Tyson. Trick said he’s here to talk about another Michael, Mike Santana. Trick said he respects that Mike has been fighting his whole life.

Trick said Mike Santana has a wife, a family, and most importantly, a story. Trick said to have the TNA title, you need more than a story. You need to be best for business, and Trick Williams is best for business. Trick said he’s putting asses in seats while breaking records. Trick said this will forever no longer be called TNA, and now be called Trick NA.

Mike Santana made his entrance through the crowd, holding up a Canadian flag a fan brought to the arena. Santana said Trick talks about being built for this and a man, but he hasn’t been where Mike has been, seen what Mike has seen, and fought the same battles as Mike. He said he carried the weight of the world and his family on his back to mourn his dead father. He said he had to sit down with his daughter and admit he’s and addict and had to go to rehab to get better.

He said he scratched and clawed to get out of rock bottom to stand in front of everyone alive and well. Santana said when they step in the ring at BFG, Trick will stand in front of a man with nothing to lose and everything to gain. Santana said he’s fought all his life for moments like this, and failure is not an option. Trick said when he beats Santana at Bound for Glory, Santana will be bound for rehab again.

Trick said Santana will be in rehab because he can’t handle the truth of Trick being simply better than him. Santana smirked and said that Trick’s words are just mere words. Santana said he’s stared death in the eyes countless times, and when he looks in Trick’s eyes, he sees fear. He sees the eyes of a pretender in Trick, a “one trick pony”. Mike said when he whoops Trick’s ass, Trick will be bound for developmental, while Santana reigns as World Champion. Both men jawed from a distance to end the segment…

Hannifan plugged upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: An awesome promo battle between two high quality talkers. A good diss sparring match and nice parallelism in the usage of the words “bound for” between both men. Trick is really good with disses while Santana’s disses come from the heart with his very organic promo delivery. Trick’s run may be coming to an end, but he’s been a great heel champion in TNA. His TNA Championship run has come off WAY better than his NXT championship run which was cut short when Ethan Page got signed to the company. He was also way better in chase mode as a babyface anyway too.

An ad aired for Bound for Glory…

Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford were backstage for a promo segment. Tessa talked about how after she was trained by George South in wresting, she traveled the world to win titles and tournaments all over the globe. Tessa said Gia Miller got trained by George South to follow in her idol, Tessa’s, footsteps. Tessa said she helped Gia train.

The promo cut to Gia, who said that all Tessa did at wrestling school, was hold Gia down. Tessa said that Gia left George South’s school to train with a jobber named Mike Jackson, who’s been a jobber all his career. Gia said she found Mike Jackson to create her own path. Tessa said she’s terrified at what she’s going to do to Gia. Gia said the only reason Tessa had to wrestle in different countries, is because she keeps burning bridges.

Tessa said Gia is a fourth rate announcer and needs to hit the road. Gia said nothing before matters, and what matters is what will happen between them at Bound for Glory…

Entrances for the next match took place. Hannifan plugged Matt Cardona vs. Josh Briggs for next week’s NXT…

1. “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth (w/Nic Nemeth) vs. “The Complete” Matt Cardona. Ryan posed and soaked in boos. Cardona posed and soaked in cheers. Cardona dumped Ryan to ringside and hit him with a wrecking ball kick. Nic distracted Matt which allowed Ryan to hit him with a dropkick. Cardona milked the ten count and beat it at nine.

Nic got a cheap shot on Cardona while Ryan distracted the referee. Ryan hit Matt with a DDT for a two count. Matt came back with a jawbreaker. Ryan hit Cardona with a throat punch. Cardona came back with a Missile Dropkick. Nic tripped Cardona, but the referee saw it. The referee milked it and ejected Nic Nemeth.

Nic threw a fit before leaving. Ryan reminded the referee that Nic is “My big brother!”. Cardona hit Ryan with the Ruff Ryder Leg Lariat for the victory.

Matt Cardona defeated Ryan Nemeth via pinfall in 6:03.

John’s Thoughts: I appreciate Nic Nemeth in his “bring your little brother to work” charity mode, looking out for family (and in all fairness, Ryan Nemeth is the most over he’s been in his long wrestling career as the cornball cannon fodder). That said, it’s a huge fall from grace with Nic Nemeth going into Bound for Glory 2024, to not having a match for BFG 2025 while hanging with his brother in the undercard. Feels like a waste of talent to not have Nic in line for a headline singles match. If this leads to Ryan Nemeth vs. CM Punk in a Subpoena on a Pole match via the WWE-TNA bridge, I’d be all forgiving, but I know Nic doesn’t want anything to do with that bridge at the moment.

A Rascalz Treehouse segment aired. Wentz was mad at Trey for forcing him to see the dentist after a superkick to the face. Trey said can they just “do the thing” and forgive each other, maybe even celebrating Myron Reed for almost winning the X Division title at the main event of Victory Road. Wentz said he forgives him and they can do the thing.

The weed montage aired. Wentz said they don’t have a match at BFG. Wentz said their contracts are also up at the end of the year. Reed said he doesn’t even have a contract. Trey told Myron to ask the office for one. Reed said they don’t have a BFG gameplan. Trey said they have to talk to Santino. Wentz said he’s afraid of cobras. Trey said they charmed Santino before and they can again…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I’m assuming the contract talk is legit. Given how WWE’s been happy to feature Wentz more than most wrestlers in the TNA-NXT partnership, I would assume there’s a good chance that Trey and Wentz are WWE bound after their contracts are up (which would explain why TNA hasn’t been investing much in them over the last few months). WWE was really high on Wentz and Dezmond, so much that they put the tag belts on them right after their NXT debut. My long term hope is that TNA signs Myron Reed, who has more than proven himself without a contract while filling in for Trey (and it’s about time too because I’ve been hyping him up since he teamed with Rich Swann and Jordan Oliver back in MLW).

A Mara Sade vignette aired. Mara said when she signed with TNA, she saw a bunch of familiar faces in the locker room due to her working with them in NXT, but she also saw legends backstage like Tommy Dreamer, Lance Storm, and Jazz. Mara said her first action first was WWE legend Jaqueline. Mara said she looked up to legends like Jaqueline and Jazz because they looked like her.

She said she sees a bunch of hungry competitors backstage. She said if you told her she was going to have her head taken off by a large man, she would say you were trippin’. Mara said that darkness led to light, her teaming with Matt and Jeff. She said she grew up in a single parent household, and looked death in the face. She said she’s only getting emotional now, because she’s making herself vulnerable.

Mara said she just wants to make her mark and inspire, most notably to the little girls out there. The little girls who are struggling and feel like there’s no hope. The girls stuck in darkness. Mara cried a bit. She said she wants to tell those girls they can be anything they want to. Mara said she wants to be that big sis that motivates them, to push them through. Mara said she wants to be the big sister to push those girls towards the light…

John’s Thoughts: Well damn. That was a pretty good promo. Where was that all her NXT run? I get it, Noam Dar and Lash Legend were over-the-top characters that sucked away most of the mic time, but in pre-tapes Mara can put on a pretty good promo herself. Her presenting herself as a wrestling fan will help her connect with the fans. I really liked the “big sis” talk in the end as it sets her up to be someone that the female audience, especially the younger female audience, can look up to.

Entrances for the next match took place. Hannifan explained the rules for the System vs. Order 4 Hardcore War match at Bound for Glory (it’s a one-ring War Games with alternating entry)…

2. Johnny Dango Curtis (w/Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards, Brian Myers, Moose) vs. Mustafa Ali (w/Tasha Steelz, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, Agent Zero, Ali’s Secret Service). JDC hit Ali with a hip toss and Atomic Drop. Ali got turned inside out with a punch that sent Ali flying to ringside. Ali dragged JDC to ringside and traded strikes with JDC. JDC backdropped Ali in the ring. JDC hit Ali with a Power Slam for a nearfall.

Ali gave JDC a chop in the corner. JDC reversed a slingshot by dropkicking Ali to ringside. While JDC was distracted by Order 4, Ali hit JDC with a Suicide Dive heading into break.[c]

Ali was dominating for a stretch. JDC got control by sending Ali’s face into the bottom buckle after dodging a 450. JDC rallied with right hands and European Uppercuts. JDC reversed a DDT into a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Ali rolled ro ringside to avoid the Last Dance. JDC hit Ali and the Secret Service with a cannonball.

The rest of The System and Order 4 traded hands at ringside. Most of Order 4 distracted the referee, which allowed Agent Zero to hit JDC with a Choke Bomb on the ring apron. Ali hit JDC with a 450 for the victory.

Mustafa Ali defeated JDC via pinfall in 10:32.

Order 4 retreated when The System stormed the ring with weapons…

John’s Thoughts: A well worked match between veterans. JDC is very underrated in terms of his in-ring due to his Fandango and Fashion Police days. Ali was his usual masterful flop selling self (Check out his match against Ethan Page on Tuesday for another great match this week). That said, I feel like this Order 4 vs. System WarGames match is a waste of time for Order 4 coming off their amazing story before Slammiversary, on top of The System having that abrupt face turn with no rhyme or reason. If they were going to use this configuration somehow, I would have preferred they somehow build towards Moose vs. Ali in a singles match for Bound for Glory instead of this impromptu War Games (Instead they wasted Ali vs. Moose at the Impact Plus show).

It was time for the TNA sponsored injury report. Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley have no injuries. Mara Sade has no injuries. Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee are cleared after some minor bruising. Elijah is still out after triceps surgery…

Rehwoldt hyped upcoming segments…[c]

A highlight package aired of TNA wrestlers on this past week’s NXT vs. TNA Showdown show…

Director of Authority Santino Marella was in the ring to moderate a contract signing. Indi Hartwell and TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan made their entrances. Santino handed the mic to Indi first, but she was cut off by The Personal Concierge making his entrance to rant. The Concierge said he’s invoking M and Heather’s rematch clause and needs Santino to sign the contract.

Santino signed the contract. Indi took the mic and talked about it being her dream as a kid to be Knockouts champion. She talked about having TNA action figures and TNA tapes. She said she traveled across the world for this dream. She said she can’t help but feel bitter at Kelani for winning the title on her first day in TNA. Kelani said she’s not here to bash TNA, but to elevate the title for not just TNA, but for women’s wrestling.

Kelani said she had an opportunity and Indi would have done the same. Kelani soaked in “women’s wrestling” chants. Kelani talked about going way back in NXT. Kelani said Indi was Kelani’s first tag team partner at a house show when Kelani was only in WWE for 3 months. Kelani said Indi was respectful and kind and she’ll never forget that. Jordan said she isn’t the same person she was three years ago, two weeks ago, or even two days ago.

Jordan said at BFG, they’ll put their friendship aside because she knows how to win a title, lose a title, and have the weight of a title on her back. Jordan said she’ll do whatever it takes to retain the TNA Knockouts Championship. Indi said she wants to believe that, but Indi wants to let Kelani know how important it is to win that title. Indi said her family is flying all the way from Australia to see her win.

Indi said she’s not going to let her family or friends down. Indi signed the contract. Jordan said she wants Indi to bring that passion to BFG. Jordan signed the contract. Santino said the match was official…

Rehwoldt hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: NXT has spent over a year trying to turn Kelani into a pouty heel, but she seems more acclimated and natural as the white meat “girl next door” babyface. The crowd loved her and she really connects with the crowd. Unfortunately, that and Ash’s emergency relinquish, is sabotaging any real build towards Indi becoming champion. My guard is up on Kelani actually retaining the title. It may be a bit of a reach, but my eyebrow raised when The Concierge randomly interjected himself in this segment, along with Jordan saying she’ll do “whatever it takes”. Might I get my other fantasy booking, and Kelani inherits the Elegance Brand from Ash on Sunday to retain the title? I mentioned how it would make sense due to Kelani’s first year in NXT 2.0 consisting of her being Ash by Elegance’s (Dana Brooke’s) protege.

A Bound for Glory ad aired…

The show went to the Hardys vs. Team 3D Road to Glory hype package. The narrator called both teams two sets of brothers born in different worlds. Jeff’s daughter said that Jeff does cool wrestling stuff. The narrator hyped up both teams going all over the world to carve their names in history and redefine tag team history. The Narrator said that both teams are brothers and survivors. The narrator gave final hype for the big match.

Bully said that the Dudleys are the most decorated tag team in history. D-von said he has 4 older kids and 3 younger kids. D-von said the younger kids don’t get it, but the older kids know exactly what’s going on. He said he needs to plant the seed in the younger ones that he’s a hall of famer. He said he wanted to make the friends who aren’t there any more proud.

Jeff’s daughter was named Nera. Nera said she liked it when Jeff did his dance at the top of the ladder at Slammiversary when he won the title. Jeff said it’s cool to see a female version of himself in his two daughters. Jeff’s other daughter Ruby said she likes the impact that Jeff has on people and how surreal it is to see people say that Jeff has helped peoples lives.

Bully said he doesn’t know the emotions before, during, and after the match because he despises planned emotion. Matt said this is advertised as “one final time”. Bully said he wants people to feel something, even though he doesn’t know what that something will be. Bully said what he does know is you will have a tear of real emotion running down your face. The narrator hyped the “One Final Table” match…

John’s Thoughts: A solid hype package for a match that’s going to be great mostly due to nostalgia being a hell of a drug. Jeff and D-von stood out in this package with the nice message of trying to pass down their legacy to their younger kids. Fun to have Jeff’s two mini-me daughters get mic time to talk about their dad (and Jeff was right in saying they both look like him). The crowd should go crazy for that match, even if it isn’t going to be like 2000s Hardys and Dudleys. It would be crazy if the Dudleys won the NXT Tag Team Championships the same year as the Hardys, but D-von being limited has be thinking that has no chance of happening.

An ad aired for TNA’s electrolyte drink sponsor. Rehwoldt hyped upcoming segments…[c]

Hannifan plugged Bound for Glory…

TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater made his entrance. Slater said 2025 has been the maddest of his entire life. He said he has to pinch himself every morning to prove this is real. He said he grew up in Bradford, England without a father figure, which made him feel like he was never good enough. He said he could never find the crowd to fit in until he found professional wrestling, and ultimately TNA. A TNA chant ensued.

Slater said he’s been on a roll. He said he’s an honorary Hardy (even filling in for Jeff when he can’t go to Canada), main evented PPVs, and became the Youngest X Division Champion. He said he’s going to carry legacy at Bound for Glory. A legacy made by Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, and other athletes like AJ Styles. He said this is also a chance to defend the title from an outsider like Je’von Evans.

Slater said Evans thinks he’s going to be bouncy and take the title from him, but this is more than just a title for Slater. Slater said this title is proof he’s good enough. He said it’s proof that he found his people. He said it’s validation for nights where he cried with his mom hoping dad would come back and feeling forgotten. Slater said that the title is his chance to be remembered. He said if Je’von thinks he’ll take the title from him, he’s crazy. Slater said at Bound for Glory the night will end with “and still X Division Champion”…

Hannifan hyped the main event…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I remember when they wouldn’t give this guy a mic for over a year with the company, and he’s been killing it ever since they allowed him to talk. Only slight downside is the deep accent, but it isn’t really a problem. He comes off as very genuine and passionate. That was a great go-home promo. Given the promo and Slater getting the pinfall against Evans on Tuesday, I think the match can go either way? It’s a dream match nonetheless between two mirror wrestlers. One was born in England and one was born in America, but both are very young and very entertaining to watch.

A Bound for Glory ad aired…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in on commentary. They ran through the advertised cards for Bound for Glory and the pre-show…

Entrances for the main event took place…[c]

3. Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young in a No-DQ match. Hendry dumped Young to ringside and dragged out a bunch of weapons from under the ring. Hendry hit Young with a trash can. Young tossed Hendry into the ringpost. Young draped Hendry on the apron and hit him with the trash can. Young choked Hendry with a chain. Young accidently hurt hit hand by punching the ringpost when Hendry dodged. Hendry blocked a pile driver on the stairs with a backdrop.[c]

Back from break, Hendry backdropped Young on the stage. Young and Hendry brawled to the crowd and up the steps. Young dragged the action back to ringside. Young loaded the ring with weapons. Hendry reversed an Irish Whip and sent Young into a chair set up in the corner. Hendry beat up Young with cookie sheets and hit Young with his signature Fallaway Slam into the Zoolander turn.

Young raked the eyes to escape a Standing Ovation. Hendry hit Young with an Angle Slam on a steel chair. Young gave Hendry a low blow and pile driver on a steel chair for the victory.

Eric Young defeated Joe Hendry via pinfall in 14:25.

Eric Young left the ring to end the segment…

John’s Thoughts: A decent enough match, but nothing really stood out. Most notably, because we get a lot of PG hardcore matches between NXT and TNA to the point where it feels like they’re running the stipulation into the ground (You kinda have to mix things up a bit for PG hardcore, like what Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe did recently when they tore up Grace’s hair and used “diamonds”). Pretty decisive win for Young. So is this Hendry’s sendoff, or at least the beginning of a sendoff. TNA has been slowly phasing him out, while NXT is slowly introducing him to the mid-card like a new wrestler. I guess we’ll get a clearer picture starting with next Tuesday’s NXT, which has TNA participation advertised.

The show cut to a Mike Santana vignette. Santana heard words of his daughter and late father saying how proud they are of him. Santana was walking backstage. He then heard a poem about him fighting for his future. Santana then passed by a card and dominos table with the Mexican and Puerto Rican flag hung up. He looked at pictures of Konnan and LAX. He then read a letter from Konnan who talked about Santana becoming a role model to his daughter and the Latino community (Konnan voiced over the note).

Konnan said Puerto Ricans definitely need the support, especially after all the crap Bad Bunny is getting from a certain group of people (Damn Konnan! nice!). Konnan said Santana can become the first Puerto Rican TNA Champion. Konnan said Santana can be up there with Savio Vega, Pedro Morales, The Colon Family, Eddie Guerrero, and Rey Mysterio. Konnan said Santana has a higher calling, unlike the scrub crumb cake Trick Williams.

Konnan said that Trick only cares about the superficial. The girls, money, and fame, what Konnan calls “the trap”. Konnan said Santana stands on business and Bound for Glory is bout to get serious like a late period. Konnan told Santana to not follow where the path may lead, but to go where there is no path so he can leave a trail. Konnan said in a world of competition, hyperbole, and nonstop destruction, the only way to stand out in a crowd, is to stand for something special.

Konnan said that Santana won’t just be a champion, but a leader. He said the fans love him. He said the people need leaders and nothing can take the place of persistence. Konnan said Santana’s time has come. He said that he’s been with Santana since day one. He said that Santana was a part of a tag team and came back alone with the crowd accepting him.

Konnan said that Santana is representing Puerto Rico, LAX, Latinos, and his family. He said that Santana is like a scarecrow, always standing out in his field. Konnan said he loves his lucha son, hasta la Muerte despues. Adios. Impact closed…

John’s Thoughts: Wow! That was an unexpected and nice treat. I didn’t expect a Konnan promo as the go home segment, and that was one hell of a promo. It also made me miss Konnan as a regular on air talent, because that man can drop bars like no other. I also love that Konnan has no filter, which we heard on commentary recently, but I also give him more praise for calling out all the unnecessary crap Bad Bunny is getting from a bunch of buttholes who have hate and racism in their hearts (I’m as much of a fan of Creed as the next person, but Bad Bunny is the most streamed artist in the world. I have no clue what he’s saying, but his songs are absolute bangers. Sorry, I digress).

Now that TNA has gotten out of their build for the Showdown show, this episode was good in minimizing matches, and spending most of the time with promos to promote the Bound for Glory show. All the promos hit the right mark! Only thing that felt a bit out of place was Eric Young vs. Joe Hendry, which if it’s one of Hendry’s last matches in TNA, would have been fine as a buffer match at Bound for Glory? Meanwhile, I’m looking forward to Bound for Glory too and hope that they have more surprises in store that aren’t advertised.