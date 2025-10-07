What's happening...

10/07 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 378): Brandon Thurston explains the new TV ratings formula, how it has affected WWE and AEW, where streaming numbers fit in

October 7, 2025

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com explains the new TV ratings formula, how it has affected WWE and AEW, where streaming numbers fit in, talks TNA’s TV negotiations, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 378) and guest Brandon Thurston.

