WWE Raw preview: The brand’s Wrestlepalooza go-home show, early start time

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-John Cena opens the show

-World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch meet face-to-face with CM Punk and AJ Lee

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

-Kofi Kingston vs. Penta

-El Grande Americano vs. Dragon Lee

Powell’s POV: Adam Pearce announced in an online video that Cena will open tonight’s show. Raw will be live from Springfield, Massachusetts, at MassMutual Center, and will feature brand’s final push for the WrestlePalooza premium live event. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays at the earlier start time on Netflix at 6CT/7ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).