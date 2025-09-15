Jerry Lawler’s first public comments since suffering a stroke

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jerry Lawler has spoken publicly for the first time since undergoing a minor stroke two weeks ago. Lawler, who spoke by phone with FOX-13 in Memphis, said he is having vision issues. “I remember lying in the bed in the hospital, and when people that I knew, like family members, came in and I didn’t even recognize them,” Lawler recalled. “People kept coming out of nowhere to thank me and to pray for me. All of that means such a great, great deal to me, and I want to thank them for all that.” Check out the full story at Fox13memphis.com.

Powell’s POV: Lawler also confessed that he did not take his medication in the days that led up to his third stroke. Fortunately, this stroke seems minor compared to his second stroke. I continue to wish him the very best in his recovery.