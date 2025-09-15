What's happening...

Jerry Lawler’s first public comments since suffering a stroke

September 15, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jerry Lawler has spoken publicly for the first time since undergoing a minor stroke two weeks ago. Lawler, who spoke by phone with FOX-13 in Memphis, said he is having vision issues. “I remember lying in the bed in the hospital, and when people that I knew, like family members, came in and I didn’t even recognize them,” Lawler recalled. “People kept coming out of nowhere to thank me and to pray for me. All of that means such a great, great deal to me, and I want to thank them for all that.” Check out the full story at Fox13memphis.com.

Powell’s POV: Lawler also confessed that he did not take his medication in the days that led up to his third stroke. Fortunately, this stroke seems minor compared to his second stroke. I continue to wish him the very best in his recovery.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.