Prestige Wrestling “Shark Ethic” results: Vetter’s review of Judas Icarus vs. Titus Alexander for the Prestige Championship, Kevin Blackwood vs. Cody Chhun

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Prestige Wrestling “Shark Ethic”

August 24, 2025, in Portland, Oregon, at Morrison Market

Released September 13, 2025, on YouTube.com

This show was released for free on their YouTube channel on Saturday. This is a small room and a new venue for them. Lighting is decent. Also, Prestige officials noted when they placed it online that there were some audio issues that impacted the commentary. Jordan Castle and Cody Von Whistler provided commentary, and yes, it is a bit of static on the call. The crowd was 150-200.

1. Jordan Cruz vs. Matt Brannigan. Cruz is big and muscular, and here, he’s pretty mean, too. I always say Brannigan reminds me of WCW-era Lenny Lane, and he’s pretty entertaining. As per usual, he came to the ring with a mixed drink in his hand to the Divinyls “I Touch Myself.” They had a pose-off. I never heard a bell, so I started the stopwatch when Cruz pushed Brannigan. Matt tried a shoulder block, but it only hurt him. Matt couldn’t kip up, and the crowd chanted for Jordan to help him up. Cruz did help; Brannigan dropped him with a shoulder tackle. Cruz hit a German Suplex at 3:00 and was booed.

Cruz hit a snap suplex and was in charge. He hit a jumping knee to the jaw and a pumphandle back suplex for a nearfall. He hit some clotheslines while holding onto Brannigan’s wrist. Matt hit a clothesline at 5:30, and that fired up the crowd. Brannigan hit an Iconoclasm for a nearfall, then a top-rope flying cannonball and a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Cruz hit a second-rope superplex at 8:30. Brannigan fired back with a ‘titty twister,’ but Cruz hit the No More Sorrow (shoulder-breaker over his knee) for the clean pin. Good opener.

Jordan Cruz defeated Matt Brannigan at 9:03.

2. Liiza Hall vs. Haley Dylan. Liiza is the local favorite, and she got a nice pop. Haley is with Kevin Blackwood; I don’t know if she’s been to Portland before with him. Again, she used to have red hair, but now it’s black, and she looks like an angry goth girl. Oh, she’s a babyface today, too! Castle just said it is indeed her first show in the Pacific Northwest. They immediately tied up on the mat, and they had a feeling-out process early on with neither woman getting much of an advantage. Liiza hit some Yes Kicks at 3:30, but Dylan finally was able to catch a leg, and she applied an ankle lock.

Haley jumped on Liiza’s back for a sleeper, but Hall just shrugged her off. Lizza applied her version of a Rings of Saturn double-armbar. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Haley hit a spinning backhand and a running knee for a nearfall at 6:00. Hall hit a twisting Death Valley Driver, then a modified Figure Four, leaned forward and put Haley in a hammerlock, and Dylan tapped out. Good action, and the crowd was into both.

Liiza Hall defeated Haley Dylan at 7:01.

3. Drexl vs. Cole Rivera. Cole looks like a 16-year-old Nick Wayne, and the commentators said it’s his main show singles debut. Seriously, he looks a LOT like Wayne at that age. He attacked Drexl as Drexl entered the ring, and we’re underway! He hit a dropkick at 1:30 and was booed. He spun him for a sideslam, but instead just dropped him. He stomped on Drexl’s ankles and kept him grounded. Castle said that Drexl is “playing with his food here.” They got up and traded forearm strikes. Cole hit a German Suplex, then a Shining Wizard for a nearfall at 6:30, but he pulled Drexl up! Rivera stomped on Drexl’s hand puppet, which drew a reaction and a “you’re a monster!” chant. Drexl checked on the hand puppet and put it on his hand. The puppet grabbed Rivera in the groin, and Drexl rolled up the kid for the pin. I have no words.

Drexl defeated Cole Rivera at 7:36.

4. Carter Blaq vs. Travis Williams for the New Texas Pro Title. Blaq’s facial expressions always make me think of Jacob Fatu; he’s a big Black man and has been a great champion in Texas. He’s got a big frame and is taller and thicker than Williams. (Prestige and West Coast Pro seem to have a working relationship with New Texas Pro now, as Danny Orion and Maya World also have appeared on the shows on the West Coast.) Right on cue, the commentators talked about the “synergy between indy promotions right now and how much they love it.” While I love that Blaq is here and holding that belt, it means there is a 0.001% chance that Travis is winning this match. (That bell is really tinny; no wonder I didn’t hear it in the first match!)

Standing switches to open, and Williams tied up Blaq’s legs on the mat. He hit some chops on the bigger Blaq, but it just hurt his own hand. Castle said Blaq is “deceptively big.” Williams dove through the ropes onto him at 4:00, and they fought at ringside. In the ring, Williams hit his handspring-back-clothesline and got a nearfall. Blaq hit a back-body drop with Williams having a dangerous landing on his head and shoulder at 6:00. Yikes. Blaq hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. They fought in the corner, and Blaq hit a top-rope superplex and held on as he stood up. Travis tried to apply a Cattle Mutilation, but Blaq fought it off.

Blaq hit a Mafia Kick, but Williams hit a Brainbuster for a nearfall at 9:00. Travis applied the Cattle Mutilation! The crowd taunted Blaq to tap out; Williams got a jackknife cover for a nearfall, then a running kick. He hit a discus forearm for a nearfall. Blaq put Williams on his back and spun him into a powerbomb for a nearfall, and the crowd popped for the kickout. Travis immediately applied an STF, but Blaq eventually escaped. Travis hit a spinning back suplex. Blaq hit a Pump Kick to the chest, and for a second time, put Williams across his shoulders and spun him into a powerbomb, this time getting the pin. That was really, really good. “If that is what New Texas Pro is about, sign me up!” Castle said.

Carter Blaq defeated Travis Williams at 12:04.

* The Miracle Generation were slated to face Midnight Heat, but they apparently bowed out. So, it’s time for some mystery opponents!

5. “Midnight Heat” Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl vs. Jack Hammer and Sledge Hammer for the Prestige Tag Team Titles. UGH… It’s the construction worker Hammer brothers. Sledge is 450-500 pounds, and that’s not an exaggeration… he is unhealthy, and it seems dangerous to have him in the ring. Sledge got on the mic and said they made MH tap out recently. Pearl started to call them “blue collar pieces of trash” when the Hammers began punching them, and we’re underway. Sledge dropped Jack onto one of them. Sledge backed up — the crowd makes the “beep! beep!” noise — and he did a stinkface on Gibson. A ref ran in and we have a bell to make this official at 1:44.

Sledge hit some shoulder tackles, then a chokeslam on Gibson, then one on Pearl. Jack hit a delayed vertical Jackhammer. The Midnight Heat hit a low blow, and the ref called for the bell at 3:43 (so about two minutes of bell-to-bell action).

Sledge Hammer and Jack Hammer defeated “Midnight Heat” Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl via DQ at 3:43/official time of 1:59; the Midnight Heat retained the Prestige Tag Team Titles.

* The Heat continued to stomp on them. Two guys in black hoodies jumped in the ring and attacked the Heat! One is clearly tall. The crowd chanted, “Who are you?” The Bullet Club sound played, and they removed their jackets to reveal they are Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. They hit the Magic Killer. The commentators agreed that the Good Brothers are coming for the tag titles.

6. Kevin Blackwood vs. Cody Chhun. A basic feeling-out process opened the match, and they tied up each other’s left arms as Castle talked about Blackwood’s tenure as West Coast Pro champion. (Again, I love how these promotions are working so well together.) Cody hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 3:00. Kevin hit a back suplex for a nearfall. He backed Cody into a corner and repeatedly chopped him. Cody hit a brainbuster, and they were both down at 8:00, and the crowd rallied for Chhun.

Cody hit a dropkick and a spinaroonie to his feet, then some jab punches to the jaw and a DDT for a nearfall. Chhun hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. They traded forearm strikes on the ring apron, and Kevin dropped him back-first onto the apron at 12:00, with Cody collapsing to the floor. In the ring, Kevin hit a top-rope doublestomp to the back for a nearfall, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Cody hit a top-rope superplex at 14:30, then the Cody Cutter (corner fadeaway stunner) for a nearfall.

Kevin hit a roundhouse kick to the ear, and he got an inside cradle for a nearfall, then a Death Valley Driver and a buzzsaw kick for a nearfall at 16:30. He hit a running knee to the forehead for a nearfall. Blackwood hit some chops and open-hand slaps to the face. Cody hit a superkick. He went for another Cody Cutter, but Kevin caught him and hit a German Suplex. He hit a Helluva Kick and his top-rope doublestomp to the collarbone for the pin. That was really good action. Cody offered a post-match handshake; Blackwood hesitated but walked away, and that got boos.

Kevin Blackwood defeated Cody Chhun at 18:10.

7. Elliot Tyler and Sid Sylum vs. Jaiden and Zaye Perez (w/Spencer Scott). Tyler has a young face, and he’s become a decent heel here. Sylum has a short beard; I’ve seen him a few times, too. Zaye hit a top-rope missile dropkick on the heels, and we’re underway. Jaiden and Tyler brawled. Jaiden dove to the floor on Sylum at 2:00. In the ring, the bigger Tyler hit a loud chop in the corner that dropped the scrawny, thin Perez, and worked the kid over. Sylum hit a back suplex at 4:00 and applied a sleeper on the mat.

Tyler hit a diving forearm on Zaye, and the crowd chanted profanities at Elliot. The ref missed a hot tag and ordered Jaiden back to his corner, as the heels continued to work over scrawny youngster Perez. Sylum hit a delayed vertical suplex at 8:30. Perez finally hit a shotgun dropkick on Tyler, sending Elliot backwards into the corner, causing Sylum to fall and be crotched. Jaiden finally got the hot tag, and he hit an OsCutter and was fired up. He hit the Sliced Bread out of the corner at 10:00, then a coast-to-coast dropkick to Sylum’s face, as Sid was tied in the Tree of Woe.

Jaiden hit a frogsplash on Sid for a nearfall, and we got another “this is awesome!” chant. Sylum hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall on Jaiden. A chair was pushed into the ring, but Spencer Scott tried to confiscate it. Jaiden accidentally ran into the chair! Sylum hit a standing powerbomb on Perez. Tyler hit another diving forearm to the side of the head and pinned Zaye. Solid match; Jaiden was barely in it.

Sid Sylum and Elliot Tyler defeated Jaiden and Zaye Perez at 12:47.

8. Nicole Matthews vs. Amira in a Deadlock Pro proving ground match. Matthews recently won the DPW Women’s Title. Nicole came out first, holding a bottle of wine, and her belt was over her shoulder. Castle said this is a 10-minute challenge; if Amira wins or survives the clock, she gets a title shot. Nicole got on the mic and said she looked at the list of potential opponents, “and they weren’t worthy.” So, she would rather open this bottle of wine than wrestle. A massive pop and a “welcome back!” chant for Amira, who had been in Japan for the past three months. (I noted in another recent review that Amira wasn’t big before, but she’s slimmed down nonetheless from her excursion.)

Amira hit some deep armdrags early on. Castle said they’ve fought before, but this is the first time in Prestige. Castle listed off some of Amira’s stops in Japanese promotions. Nicole dropped her stomach-first and hit a punt kick to the ribs. She hit some knee lifts to the stomach and kept the shorter Amira grounded. She locked in an abdominal stretch at 3:00. Amira then applied her own abdominal stretch. Matthews slammed the left leg around the ring post as the 5:00 call was announced.

Nicole tied up Amira’s legs in the ring. Amira got some rollups and a German Suplex for a nearfall at 7:30. Matthews hit the left leg. Amira hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. Matthews hit a swinging fisherman’s neckbreaker for a nearfall. The 9:00 call was spot-on. Amira hit a running splash into the corner. She got a crucifix for a nearfall, and they traded rollups. Matthews locked in a half crab, but Amira held on for the final 15 seconds to force a draw. Matthews hit some more blows after the bell and was booed.

Nicole Matthews vs. Amira went to a time-limit draw at 10:00; Amira has earned a title shot.

9. Judas Icarus vs. Titus Alexander for the Prestige World Title. Judas just won the title from Alan Angels. These two are some of my favorites. A feeling-out process early on, with Judas applying a leg lock around the neck. He hit a kneedrop across the face for a nearfall at 5:30. Titus hit an Asai Moonsault to the floor. They brawled into the crowd and got back into the ring at 8:30. Titus hit some running kicks to the chest and some forearm strikes and chops. Judas fired up and hit a series of chops at 11:30, then a clothesline and back-body drop.

Judas hit a flipping powerbomb for a nearfall. Titus hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 13:30. Titus hit a Lethal Injection for a nearfall. Judas hit a second-rope twisting superplex at 15:30, but Titus rolled to the ropes to avoid being pinned. Judas hit a plancha to the floor, then a frogsplash in the ring for a nearfall, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Titus nailed a brainbuster for a nearfall at 17:30. Titus hit a release German Suplex and a superkick, but Judas hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall. Judas grabbed the head, flipped Titus, slamming him face-first, and scored the pin. Stellar stuff. Cody said that was “one of the best main events in Prestige Wrestling history,” and that’s hard to argue with. We got a “Both these guys!” chant as they bearhugged.

Judas Icarus defeated Titus Alexander to retain the Prestige World Title at 18:55.

* Kevin Blackwood hit the ring and put over the main event. Kevin said that Judas “turned his back on his good friend, Alan Angels, and got a title shot.” The crowd responded with an “Alan asshole!” chant. Blackwood shouted he’s a better wrestler than Angels, better than Titus, and “sure as f— better than Judas Icarus.” Blackwood turned and kicked Titus in the groin and left. “What did Titus do?” a commentary said. Judas got on the mic and said he’ll give Blackwood the title shot he wants.

Final Thoughts: Three very good matches here that I would put in the must-see category. Yes, Icarus-Titus was that good. Two guys who just know how to tear it up in the ring. Titus is a top-five unsigned U.S. indy star; he’s looked good on some NOAH tours, too. I’ll narrowly go with Blaq-Williams for second ahead of Blackwood-Chhun for third. I’ll reiterate that if New Texas Pro is now part of the shared working relationship between Prestige, West Coast Pro, and Deadlock Pro, that only benefits all involved. (Again, I don’t know if that’s an official working relationship, but all indications are in that direction.) Amira looked good in her return, and that match takes honorable mention.

The rest of the show was merely fine. Drexl let the youngster Rivera try out some moves on him before ultimately putting the rookie away. I really see no upside to putting Sledge Hammer in the ring; he is a walking heart attack waiting to happen. Brannigan is always humorous, and that was a decent way to open the show. While the sound on the commentary wasn’t ideal, it was far better than I expected going in, after having read the warning about its quality on YouTube. If you don’t have the time to watch the whole show, at least check out the top three matches I listed.