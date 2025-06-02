Prestige Wrestling and West Coast Pro “Conquer the World” results: Vetter’s review of Alan Angels and Jordan Cruz vs. Sinner & Saint, Kevin Blackwood vs. Danny Orion for the West Coast Pro Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Prestige Wrestling and West Coast Pro “Conquer the World”

Streamed on YouTube.com

May 15, 2025, in Portland, Oregon at Kliever Armory

This show was finally released Sunday, in its entirety, for free on YouTube. This is a large National Guard Armory, and the crowd was perhaps 150-200. Jordan Castle and Brian Zane provided commentary.

* No new faces here — everyone here is a regular in either Prestige or West Coast Pro.

1. Alpha Zo vs. Evan Rivers. Rivers is always the heel. Basic reversals early on, and Zo hit a stiff kick to the spine at 2:00. He hit a backbreaker over his knee and a suplex. Rivers snapped the left arm at 4:30 and worked over the limb. Zo nailed a German Suplex at 7:30 and a glancing superkick, then a neckbreaker over his knee for a believable nearfall. Rivers hit a powerbomb and a diving forearm to the back of the head for a nearfall. Zo hit a hard clothesline and a “Made In Oakland” (pumphandle powerbomb) for the pin. Good opener.

Alpha Zo defeated Evan Rivers at 9:29.

2. Elliot Tyler (w/Sid) vs. Jiah Jewell. Tyler is a rotund, young-faced heel; he might still be a teen. Jewell is the crazy Cajun in his worn camouflage clothes, and he’s a babyface. Tyler kept him grounded early on. Jiah finally hit a clothesline at 4:00 and a slam for a nearfall. Jiah hit a butterfly powerbomb for a nearfall, and he did a Gator Roll on the mat. Jiah put Tyler’s feet on the top rope, but Sid had hopped on the apron and he pushed the legs free. Tyler got a rollup for the tainted pin. Fairly basic from the youngsters.

Elliot Tyler defeated Jiah Jewell at 5:46.

3. “Golden Era” Dave Dutra and Nick Stevens vs. Matt Brannigan and JT Thorne. As per usual, Brannigan (the Lenny Lane clone!) came out holding two mixed drinks as the Divinyls “I Touch Myself” played. Thorne clearly isn’t pleased to have the goofball Brannigan as a teammate, but as Jordan Castle said, “beggars can’t be choosers.” Brannigan and the bald Stevens (think Doug Basham) opened. Brannigan paused to take a sip of his mixed drink to give himself some liquid courage. “Matt Brannigan makes the silly work,” Castle said. Dutra and Thorne got in at 2:30, and the muscular Dutra easily shoved rookie Thorne to the mat.

Thorne hit some armdrags and kept Dutra grounded. The Golden Era worked over Thorne and kept him grounded. Brannigan sprayed alcohol in Dutra’s face, and it allowed Thorne to hit a spinebuster at 6:30. Brannigan poured his drink down Thorne’s throat! He reacted like it was spinach to his Popeye, but then he collapsed. FUNNY. Brannigan tagged himself in and hit a series of clotheslines on both opponents. Brannigan got a flash rollup and pinned Dutra. Brannigan is so dang entertaining.

Matt Brannigan and JT Thorne defeated Dave Dutra and Nick Stevens at 9:15.

4. Liiza Hall vs. Maya World. Maya has been competing all over the U.S. in the past year. Standing switches to open as they worked over each other’s left arm. They traded armdrags, and Maya hit a huracanrana at 2:00. Liiza hit a suplex. Liiza applied an ankle lock. Maya hit a half-nelson suplex. They traded rollups. Maya hit a Gory Special faceplant and scored the pin. Decent.

Maya World defeated Liiza Hall at 7:44.

5. Starboy Charlie vs. Vaughn Vertigo. Canadian star Vertigo (think Alex Reynolds or James Drake) has been competing all over the U.S. in recent months. Charlie, 22, has done several Japan tours, and he’s a top star here. He hit a spin heel kick to the jaw and a deep armdrag. Vaughn hit a half-nelson suplex and celebrated at 2:00 and was booed. They traded forearm strikes, and Charlie hit a flying clothesline at 4:30. He hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. Vertigo hit a plancha to the floor, but Charlie dove through the ropes onto Vaughn.

In the ring, Vaughn hit a Tower of London-style stunner for a nearfall and he took control. Charlie hit a Pele Kick; Vaughn hit a shining wizard, and they were both down at 7:30, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Vaughn hit a Swanton Bomb to the back. Charlie avoided a Shining Wizard and got a rollup for a nearfall. Charlie hit a standing Cosmic Swirl corkscrew splash, then a top-rope Shooting Starboy Press for the pin. That was really good and easily the best of the show so far.

Starboy Charlie defeated Vaughn Vertigo at 9:13.

* Jordan Cruz snuck into the ring and powerbombed Charlie! Cruz mounted him and repeatedly punched him. Alan Angels got in the ring with him, and the crowd booed them. Sinner & Saint made the save, and the heels scampered to the back. That’s our main event later!

6. “Midnight Heat’ Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl vs. “The Hammer Brothers” Jack Hammer and Sledge Hammer for the Prestige Tag Team Titles. The Hammers wear orange construction vests. Sledge is easily 400 or more pounds, and he is so unhealthy, I really don’t know why any promoter risks using him; he looks like he could have a heart attack in the ring. Gibson and Jack Hammer opened. Jack got a backslide on Pearl for a nearfall. Sledge entered at 2:00; he shoved each opponent to the mat. Pearl tried a waist lock, but he couldn’t get his arms all the way around him. “He’s a massive individual!” Castle said.

Sledge slammed Jack onto Gibson for a nearfall at 5:00. Pearl hit a back suplex on Jack for a nearfall, and the champs worked over Jack. Jack finally hit a stunner on Eddie, but Gibson jumped in and cut off Jack Hammer before he could tag out. (Sledge is so big, I get it; you don’t want him in the ring for more than 30 seconds.) Sledge finally got a hot tag at 10:30 and hit some chokeslams. Sledge “backed it up” and rubbed his butt in Gibson’s face. Pearl pulled a chain out of his tights, wrapped it around his fist, punched Sledge, and scored the tainted pin. Meh. I have too many issues with using Sledge, as he clearly is just too big to do anything.

Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson defeated Jack Hammer and Sledge Hammer to retain the Prestige Tag Team Titles at 12:13.

7. “Los Suavicitos” Adrian Quest, Danny Rose, and Ricky Gee vs. Jaiden, Drexl, and Casey Ferreira. Drexl and Quest opened. Drexl battled the diminutive Rose. Ferreira hit an enzuigiri on Gee. LS began working over Casey and beat him down in their corner. Quest bent Casey’s arm backwards over the ropes at 6:30. Quest hit a standing neckbreaker and a slingshot splash for a nearfall. Casey finally hit a tornado DDT at 9:30, and that fired up the crowd. Drexl got the hot tag, and he hit some clotheslines. Jaiden also tagged in; Drexl used Jaiden as a battering ram.

Quest hit an Asai corkscrew dive to the floor. Drexl dove through the ropes onto several guys on the floor. Casey hit an Asai Moonsault and nearly overshot everyone; they really had to move to catch him. We got a “Holy shit!” chant. In the ring, Gee hit a sit-out powerbomb. Drexl hit a piledriver on Gee at 12:00. Rose hit a running knee in the corner on Drexl. Casey hit a Falcon Arrow on Rose. Rose hit Swanton Bomb, and Quest hit a 450 Splash, but Drexl made the save. Jaiden hit a Poison Rana on Gee. Jaiden hit a springboard frogsplash for the pin. Dull until we got the hot tag, then it took off and was a really hot final five minutes.

Jaiden, Drexl, and Casey Ferreira defeated Adrian Quest, Ricky Gee, and Danny Rose at 14:33.

8. Kevin Blackwood vs. Danny Orion for the West Coast Pro Heavyweight Title. Orion is a top star in Texas, and this should be really good. (Note he is not Cosmo Orion, who lost on AEW Collision on Saturday; that’s a different guy!) A feeling-out process to open, and they had a standoff at 1:30. Blackwood knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Orion rolled to the floor and sat in the front row. Back in the ring, Danny hit a dropkick; he set up for a dive, but Kevin cut him off with a European Uppercut. Kevin hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 4:30.

Orion dropped him snake-eyes and immediately hit a German Suplex, and they were both down. Orion hit a flip dive to the floor and nailed Blackwood at 7:00. In the ring, Danny hit a corkscrew slingshot splash, then a Lionsault for a nearfall. Kevin hit a German Suplex, but Orion rotated and landed on his feet. Danny got a rollup for a nearfall at 9:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Kevin hit a doublestomp to the chest, then a running knee to the jaw for a nearfall.

Kevin hit a doublestomp on the ring apron, then a brainbuster in the ring for a believable nearfall at 12:00, and he was shocked he didn’t win there. Kevin hit a running kick to the spine. Danny applied a Boston Crab, and he turned it into a Lion Tamer (vertical Boston Crab), and the crowd taunted Kevin to tap out! Danny hit a spin kick to the jaw, then a tornado DDT, then a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall. He went for a Swanton Bomb, but Kevin moved, and Blackwood immediately hit a Helluva kick, then the top-rope doublestomp to the collarbone of a standing Orion for the pin. Excellent, excellent match. Orion rightfully got a “please come back!” chant.

Kevin Blackwood defeated Danny Orion to retain the West Coast Pro Title at 15:15.

9. Alan Angels and Jordan Cruz vs. “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams. Of course, we got a loud “Alan Asshole!” chant before the bell. S&S just turned babyface here after they stopped helping Angels cheat. Cruz has a big frame, and he opened against the smaller Icarus. Angels got in and tied up Icarus, but he let Cruz right back in. Jordan hit a German Suplex on Travis at 4:30; Alan immediately jumped in and beat down the prone Travis, and the heels kept Williams in their corner. The heels hit a team suplex, and Cruz made the cover for a nearfall at 8:00.

Icarus finally got a hot tag at 9:30, and he hit a flying crossbody block on Cruz. Icarus finally got his hands on Angels and repeatedly punched him, and he hit a spear on Alan. Icarus hit a flipping slam for a nearfall. S&S hit some quick team moves on Angels, with Williams hitting a brainbuster for a nearfall, but Cruz made the save. Angels hit a dive through the ropes onto Icarus. In the ring, Cruz hit a Kamigoye kneestrike on Icarus. He threw Williams onto Icarus. Cruz hit a second-rope superplex for a nearfall at 13:30. Judas hit a plancha to the floor, and he threw Angels back into the ring. He went for a frogsplash, but Angels got his knees up to block it at 15:30.

Cruz hit his No More Sorrow shoulder-breaker over his knee. Angels tied Icarus up in a Halo Stretch (Rings of Saturn) in the middle of the ring, but Williams flipped Cruz into them to break it up. Cruz hit a piledriver on Icarus; Angels jumped on Icarus but only got a nearfall at 18:30. Williams hit a clothesline to the back of Cruz’s neck. Icarus got Cruz on his shoulders and flipped him to the mat. Angels and Icarus traded forearm strikes. Alan hit an Angel’s Wings on Williams, but Icarus snuck up behind Alan and got a Crucifix rollup for the pin! A very good tag match, especially the last half.

“Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams defeated Alan Angels and Jordan Cruz at 20:58.

* Cruz hit a Burning Hammer on Icarus.

* Backstage, Angels and Cruz were upset about the loss. Angels said S&S betrayed him and turned on him because they want his Prestige Title. He said they are just jealous of him.

* We heard from Sinner & Saint. Icarus wants Angels in a steel cage match!

Final Thoughts: I’ve seen Orion for a while in New Texas Pro — he just won a single-night tournament I reviewed — so I’m not surprised by the quality of his match, but wow, what a stellar showing for him. Jordan Castle admitted he was relatively unfamiliar with Orion, and I bet a high percentage of the crowd hadn’t seen him before either. So, that was easily the best match of the show. The main event started as a basic tag action, but it picked up the energy and kept going and going with some bonkers action, and it takes second. Charlie-Vertigo was really good for third. I’ll again acknowledge that Brannigan’s brand of humor really works for me, and he had the crowd into the silliness of that match.

The younger class here are all okay — Thorne, Jewell, Tyler, and Ferreira are all solid but haven’t moved to that next level yet, either. Casey has the most potential of those four, but he needs to put on some size. Again, this streamed on YouTube. (Prestige had a live show Sunday night on YouTube as well; they really should have released this event earlier than just now.)