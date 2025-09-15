WWE ticket info for Smackdown and SNME in Utah

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday.

September 15, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that individual event tickets for Friday Night Smackdown on Friday, October 31, and Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, November 1 – both taking place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City – will go on sale starting tomorrow/Tuesday, September 16, at 10am MST via https://seatgeek.com .

General presale for individual event tickets will begin today at 10am MST until 11:59pm MST.

Additionally, Official Saturday Night’s Main Event Passes are available now through WWE’s exclusive partner On Location, giving fans the opportunity to purchase ticket packages before they go on sale to the general public. These passes offer fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality featuring WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and more. To learn more or purchase your package today, please visit: https://onlocationexp.com/SLC .