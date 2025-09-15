What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: Saturday Tailgate Brawl, All Out pre-show

September 15, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Willow Nightingale, Mina Shirakawa, Harley Cameron, and Queen Aminata vs. Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue in an eight-woman Tornado Tailgate Brawl

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live on Saturday from All Out in Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena. The show will be simulcast on Saturday on TNT and HBO Max at 1CT/2ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). In this case, Collision is serving as a pre-show for AEW All Out, so it will be covered as part of our audio review for the pay-per-view.

