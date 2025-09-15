WWE Raw in Springfield, Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Teddy Long, Genki Horiguchi, Rhett Titus, Lady Victoria, Satoshi Kojima, Penelope Ford, Bishop Dyer, Angelina Love, Satoshi Kojima, Penelope Ford, Masato Shibata, Ethel Johnson, Adrian Adonis, Wilbur Snyder, Curtis Iaukea, Ethel Johnson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw will be live tonight from Springfield, Massachusetts, at MassMutual Center. Raw features an appearance by John Cena. The show streams live on Netflix at the earlier start time of 6CT/7ET.

Submit questions for today's Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling-related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

We are looking for reports from Raw in Springfield, Tuesday’s NXT in Winter Park, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and Collision in London, Ontario, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Toledo. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Teddy Long is 78 today.

-Lady Victoria (Victoria Moreno) is 53 today.

-Genki Horiguchi is 47 today.

-Rhett Titus is 38 today.

-The late Adrian Adonis (Keith Franke Jr.) was born on September 15, 1954. He died in an automobile accident on July 4, 1988.

-The late Wilbur Snyder was born on September 15, 1929. He died at age 62 on December 25, 1991.

-The late Curtis Iaukea was born on September 15, 1937. He died at age 73 on December 4, 2010.

-Satoshi Kojima turned 55 on Sunday.

-Penelope Ford turned 33 on Sunday.

-The late Ethel Johnson (Ethel Hairston) died or heart disease at age 84 on September 14, 2018.

-Masato Shibata turned 47 on Saturday.

-Angelina Love (Lauren Williams) turned 44 on Saturday.

-Bishop Dyer (Thomas Pestock) turned 41 on Saturday. He works as Baron Corbin in WWE.