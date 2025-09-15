NXT TV preview: Tuesday’s NXT Homecoming card

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-TNA World Champion Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

-WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, and Stephanie Vaquer vs. “Fatal Influence” NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx

-Ethan Page vs. Tyler Breeze for the NXT North American Championship

-The Grayson Waller Effect talk show with NXT Champion Oba Femi and Ricky Saints

Powell’s POV: Surprises have also been teased for Tuesday’s NXT Homecoming show, which will be live from Winter Park, Florida, at Full Sail University. Lainey Reid vs. Candice LeRae for a shot at the WWE Speed Women’s Championship at NXT No Mercy will take place on the September 23 edition of NXT. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).