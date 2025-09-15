AEW Dynamite/Collision preview: September To Remember 

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision television shows.

-Josh Alexander and Hechicero vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin in a qualifier for the four-way ladder match for the AEW Tag Team Titles at AEW All Out

-Killswitch and Kip Sabian vs. Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey in a qualifier for the four-way ladder match for the AEW Tag Team Titles at AEW All Out

-Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson in a qualifier for the four-way ladder match for the AEW Tag Team Titles at AEW All Out

-The Beast Mortos vs. Mascara Dorada in an AEW Unified Championship tournament match

-Bobby Lashley vs. Toa Liona

-Thekla vs. Queen Aminata

-A face-to-face meeting featuring “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage (no physicality allowed)

-A spotlight on AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite and Collision block will be live from London, Ontario, at Canada Life Place. My DVR lists Dynamite and Collision separately, and did I had to manually set the recording for Collision, so keep that in mind if you have the show set to record weekly like I do.

The winner of Mortos vs. Dorada will face Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita in a three-way for the AEW Unified Championship at AEW All Out. The winners of the tag team qualifiers will challenge AEW Tag Team Champions Bandido and Brody King in the four-way at All Out.

Join me for our live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET, and Collision follows at 9CT/10ET. The AEW All Out countdown special will air after Collision. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).