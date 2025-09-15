What's happening...

AEW Dynamite/Collision preview: September To Remember 

September 15, 2025

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision television shows.

-Josh Alexander and Hechicero vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin in a qualifier for the four-way ladder match for the AEW Tag Team Titles at AEW All Out

-Killswitch and Kip Sabian vs. Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey in a qualifier for the four-way ladder match for the AEW Tag Team Titles at AEW All Out

-Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson in a qualifier for the four-way ladder match for the AEW Tag Team Titles at AEW All Out

-The Beast Mortos vs. Mascara Dorada in an AEW Unified Championship tournament match

-Bobby Lashley vs. Toa Liona

-Thekla vs. Queen Aminata

-A face-to-face meeting featuring “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage (no physicality allowed)

-A spotlight on AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite and Collision block will be live from London, Ontario, at Canada Life Place. My DVR lists Dynamite and Collision separately, and did I had to manually set the recording for Collision, so keep that in mind if you have the show set to record weekly like I do.

The winner of Mortos vs. Dorada will face Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita in a three-way for the AEW Unified Championship at AEW All Out. The winners of the tag team qualifiers will challenge AEW Tag Team Champions Bandido and Brody King in the four-way at All Out.

Join me for our live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET, and Collision follows at 9CT/10ET. The AEW All Out countdown special will air after Collision. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.