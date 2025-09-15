TNA Impact preview: TNA Tag Team Title match set for Thursday’s show

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Dani Luna vs. Indi Hartwell

-Mustafa Ali vs. Brian Myers

-Knockouts Champion Ash by Elegance and Knockouts Tag Team Champions Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance vs. Masha Slamovich and “The IInspiration” Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee

-Frankie Kazarian hosts The King’s Speech talk show

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on September 5 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Armory. Impact is simulcast on Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).