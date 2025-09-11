AEW All Out lineup: The latest card, early start time for the next pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All Out pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, September 20, in Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena.

-Hangman Page vs. TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla to a four-way match for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Mercedes Mone vs. Riho for the TBS Championship

-A three-way for the AEW Unified Championship

-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler

-MJF vs. Mark Briscoe (Briscoe chooses the stipulation)

-Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in a Coffin Match

-Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun vs. “The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP

Powell’s POV: Page challenged Fletcher to face him without any help from the Callis Family. Fletcher agreed, but there’s not an official stipulation banning everyone from ringside as of this update. The winners of television matches featuring Kazuchika Okada vs. Michael Oko, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Anthony Bowens, and The Beast Mortos vs. Mascara Dorada will qualify for the AEW Unified Championship three-way. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99, and they are now available on the HBO Max streaming service for $39.99. Join us for live coverage of All Out at 2CT/3ET. A same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).