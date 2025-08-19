WWE Raw preview: The card for Monday’s show in Birmingham, early start time

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez

-Penta vs. Kofi Kingston

Monday's Raw will be live from Birmingham, England, at bp pulse LIVE.