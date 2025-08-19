NXT TV in Philadelphia, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Tim Horner, Lilian Garcia, Lou D’Angeli, Percy Watson, Patrick Clark, Jeremy Moses

What's happening...

August 19, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at The Met. The show features TNA Champion Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans for a shot at the NXT Championship at NXT Heatwave. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from the NXT event in Orlando. If you go to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT show a B grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tim Horner is 66.

-Lilian Garcia is 59.

-Lou D’Angeli is 53. He worked as Lou E Dangerously and Sign Guy Dudley in ECW.

-Percy Watson (Nicholas McNeil) is 44.

-Patrick Clark Jr., who wrestled as Velveteen Dream, is 30.

-Happy 40th birthday to longtime Dot Net Member Jeremy Moses.

