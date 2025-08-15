WWE Raw preview: The latest card for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Naomi updates fans on the state of the Women’s World Championship

-“The Vision” World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman appear

-Penta vs. Xavier Woods

Powell’s POV: Reigns is advertised locally for this event despite not being officially advertised for the television show. Monday’s Raw will be live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Wells Fargo Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).