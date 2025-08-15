What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: The card for next week’s show in Ireland

August 15, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Smackdown.

-John Cena appears

-“The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Carmelo Hayes and The Miz

-Aleister Black vs. R-Truth

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be held in Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. I should have early coverage of this episode as it airs internationally. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.