WWE Smackdown preview: The card for next week’s show in Ireland

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Smackdown.

-John Cena appears

-“The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Carmelo Hayes and The Miz

-Aleister Black vs. R-Truth

Smackdown will be held in Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena.