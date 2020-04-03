Kofi Kingston on working WrestleMania 36 compared to his big moment at WrestleMania 35, the WrestleMania 36 match he’s looking forward to watching

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

CBS Sports Local interview with Kofi Kingston

Host: Chuck Carroll

Full interview available at CBSlocal.com

Kingston on his feelings working this year’s WrestleMania compared to last year at WrestleMania 35: “I think, for me, regardless of any WrestleMania going forward, I don’t know if there’s going to be anything that will ever match that for me last year, because that was the culmination of not just an 11-year journey, but a lifetime journey. That was my dream as a kid. I wanted to wrestle for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Now that was on the cusp of happening. This year, it’s a lot different. The WrestleMania that we had was nobody in the crowd, in a much smaller building. But at the same time, it’s still WrestleMania, and I think that we, as performers, can’t help but get up for it. Especially for us as WWE Superstars, we take a lot of pride in being able to lift people up throughout these dire times.”

On what he’s looking forward to watching on WrestleMania 36: “Well, definitely watching our ladder match, myself, The Usos, Miz, (John) Morrison. You know, the New Day, Miz, Morrison and the Usos going at it. It’s going to be a great match. We all have such great chemistry, and the story there, all of us vying for the Tag Team Championship Titles. It’s very real. You know, everybody wants to be the best. So that’s the match that I’m looking forward to the most. But if I had to pick a second one, then I have to say Drew McIntyre versus Brock Lesnar. This is a guy, again, who has been grinding for so, so long, and he’s finally getting his shot to achieve his dream. And a lot of people are behind him.

“And it’s great to see, because Drew and I, we’ve had some battles back in the day and we’ve trained together. We’ve kind of come up through the system together. He ended up leaving the company, coming back, and now he’s climbing to the top of the ranks. And you love to see something like that happen to somebody who’s so deserving, who’s been working so hard for so long. And I’d like to see Brock Lesnar lose, so I get to root for Drew McIntyre in that aspect too.”

Other topics include how he’s spending his down time and more on WrestleMania 36.



