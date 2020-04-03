WWE Total Bellas viewership soars for the season five premiere

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE Total Bellas reality show delivered 563,000 viewers for E! on Thursday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 448,000 viewers who watched the season four finale in March 2019.

Powell’s POV: This was a good number. The viewership count for last night’s season five premiere was higher than any season four episode of Total Bellas, and any season eight or nine episode of Total Divas on E! network.



