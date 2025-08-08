ROH on HonorClub results (8/7): ROH Champion Bandido vs. Gringo Loco in a Pure Rules match, Blake Christian and Lee Johnson vs. Mascara Dorada and Mistico, Dark Order vs. Magnus, Rugido, Volador Jr.

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 128)

Taped July 23/26, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Streamed August 7, 2025, on HonorClub

1. ROH Champion Bandido beat Gringo Loco in a Proving Ground match

2. Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh (w/Karen Jarrett) beat GPA and Hunter Holdcraft

3. Athena and Billie Starkz beat Missa Kate and Lanie Luck

4. Magnus, Rugido, Volador Jr. beat “The Dark Order” Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver

5. Mascara Dorada and Mistico defeat Blake Christian and Lee Johnson

Powell’s POV: Sam Robinson’s weekly ROH on HonorClub reviews, along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons), will return in mid-August.