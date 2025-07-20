GCW “Bash At The Ballpark” results (7/19): Vetter’s review of Effy vs. Charles Mason for the GCW Title, Masha Slamovich vs. Gringo Loco for the JCW Title, Mike Santana vs. Matt Cardona

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “Bash At The Ballpark”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

July 19, 2025, in New York, New York at Maimonides Park

The venue is an outdoor minor league baseball park, and they had a huge crowd by GCW standards — maybe 700 or more. The ring appeared to be set up over home plate, so most fans were in the tiered seating area. Emil Jay and Veda Scott provided commentary. It was sunny to start, but Veda said it rained earlier.

* Wrestlers are already in the ring, and it looks like we’re leading off with a scramble!

1. Austin Luke vs. Jay Lyon vs. JP Grayson vs. Alan Angels vs. Grim Reefer (w/Julius Smokes) vs. Man Like DeReiss in a scramble. Grayson was loudly booed, so the fans here are clearly following the storylines. A nice pop for Julius Smokes. Angels started barking orders; the crowd chanted profanities at him, and the other five all stomped on Angels. Lyon hit a standing moonsault. JP hit a double back-elbow and celebrated at 2:00 and got more boos. Luke hit a flip dive to the floor. Angels got back in and traded offense with Grayson. Angels hit a dive to the floor. He hit a top-rope crossbody block on DeReiss, but MLD caught him and hit a swinging Flatliner.

DeReiss swung a chair like a baseball bat, and he ran the base path, hitting clotheslines along the way, and yes, the ring is over home plate. This was silly, but the crowd LOVED it. In the ring, they did a six-way lockup spot with more comedy, and suddenly we had two triple-German Suplexes at 6:00. Lyon and DeReiss traded reversals. Jay hit a Lionsault. Grayson hit an Unprettier on Lyon. MLD hit a 450 Splash on Luke. Angels tried to steal the pin. Angels hit an intentional low blow punt kick. Angels hit an Angel’s Wings faceplant on DeReiss for a nearfall at 7:30.

Reefer lit up a joint, and that got a pop. He offered it to Angels, but Luke attacked Reefer from behind. Reefer and Luke traded offense, with Reefer having the joint in his mouth. Reefer hit a top-rope flip dive to the floor at 9:00. Luke put out the joint on the mat and was loudly booed! Reefer flipped Luke onto an open chair in the middle of the ring for the pin. A satisfying opening scramble.

Grim Reefer defeated Alan Angels, Austin Luke, JP Grayson, Man Like DeReiss, and Jay Lyon in a scramble at 9:53.

2. “YDNB” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver vs. “High Seas” Cloudy and Captain Nick Ando vs. “To Infinity & Beyond” Cheech and Colin Delaney vs. “Da Prospectz” Collin Parker and Jayy Alfredo in a four-way for the GCW Tag Team Titles. Champions Oliver and Price came out last. I don’t know Da Prospectz; they are two young, energetic white kids. One has enough facial hair; it tells me he’s likely in his early 20s. Both High Seas and TI&B appear whenever GCW is in the Rochester area, but they certainly aren’t regulars. We opened with Delaney in the ring against one of the kids; the other six were on the apron. Da Prospectz did some team moves. Emil said Alfredo is the chubbier, long-haired kid, comparing him to a young Terry Gordy.

Price got in and hit a huracanrana on Cheech. The champs did some quick team moves on Cheech, with Oliver getting a nearfall at 2:30. Cheech mounted the thinner kid, Parker, and punched him. Cloudy and Ando worked over Parker. Delaney and Cheech then took turns working over Parker. Parker hit a Lionsault Press on both of them at 4:30. Price tagged in and hit a top-rope doublestomp to the collarbone and his pop-up dropkick, then his springboard Blockbuster. The champs did a team guillotine legdrop move that Emil compared to the Headbangers’ “Stage Dive.” Price hit a rebound lariat on Parker.

The big Alfredo hit a Black Hole Slam. Oliver hit a superkick on Alfredo. Delaney hit a sliding German Suplex. Cloudy hit a doublestomp on Delaney’s back. Parker dove through the ropes onto several guys at 7:00. This has been really fast-paced. Oliver hit a Frankensteiner, and Price hit a Swanton Bomb. Cheech and Delaney hit their team stunner move. Oliver and Price hit stereo Mafia Kicks on Da Prospects. Price dove onto everyone on the grass. Oliver hit an Acid Kick to Parker’s face. The champs hit a team face plant on Parker for the pin. That was non-stop action! I never once considered the possibility of any of the challengers winning, though.

“YDNB” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver defeated “High Seas” Cloudy and Captain Nick Ando, “To Infinity & Beyond” Cheech and Colin Delaney, and “Da Prospectz” Collin Parker and Jayy Alfredo in a four-way to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles at 9:04.

* Footage aired of Charles Mason pinning Effy in a tag match.

3. Jonathan Gresham vs. Deonna Purrazzo in an intergender match. A nice pop for Deonna. Standing switches early on; she matches his height, but of course, he has a clear muscle mass advantage. They played “mind games” rather than tie up. (This is a family-friendly outdoor show, so I doubt he’s going to suddenly start slugging her.) She tied up his left leg and stood on his right ankle. They did standing switches on each other’s wrists. Deonna went to a Fujiwara Armbar at 6:00. They traded rollups on the mat. He applied a leg lock around her neck and got a pin. The crowd booed and showed they were disappointed. Again… I think this match would have looked a LOT different if this were in a dark nightclub without so many kids in the crowd.

Jonathan Gresham defeated Deonna Purrazzo at 6:53.

4. Ninja Mack vs. Joey Janela. A nice babyface pop for Joey. He locked in a headlock and dragged the much shorter Mack to the mat. Mack set up for a Sasuke Special, but his legs got caught in the ropes before he flipped. (I’ve never seen him miss that move like that before!) Joey hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip on the grass, then threw Mack back into the ring and hit some chops. Joey hit a spinning back suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. Mack hit an Asai Moonsault to the grass. In the ring, Mack hit some back elbows and was back in control.

Mack hit his twisting splash for a nearfall at 5:30. Joey hit a superkick. Mack went for a second-rope Canadian Destroyer, but Joey caught him awkwardly and slammed him (surprisingly, that didn’t go smoothly). Mack hit a Frankenstiner for a nearfall at 7:30. Joey hit a German Suplex; Mack hit a back suplex, then his own German Suplex for a nearfall. Joey hit a German Suplex. Mack nailed a roundhouse kick to the head; Joey hit a clothesline, and they were both down at 9:00.

In a cool spot, Mack did the Sasuke Special to the grass, and Joey ran backwards, but Mack kept doing backflips until he splashed onto Joey in the dugout! COOL. (I now think Mack intentionally messed up that first Sasuke Special to hit this cooler one here.) In the ring, Mack hit a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall at 12:30, so they made up for the one that went awkwardly earlier, too. Mack missed a second-rope corkscrew splash. Joey immediately grabbed him and hit a package piledriver for the pin. That was fun. Again, whether they actually ‘messed up’ two spots early on, they more than made up for them a bit later.

Joey Janela defeated Ninja Mack at 12:58.

* Footage aired of Shotzi Blackheart beating Matt Cardona a week ago in Dallas over the All In weekend.

* Emil introduced a heavyset man, who, my guess is he’s a local rap artist? (Emil said he’s the mayor of Coney Island, but that was clearly tongue-in-cheek.) He rambled on, and I barely understood his English anyway. Matt Cardona got a babyface pop, but he looks ticked off! His shirt reads “New York King.” I just couldn’t understand the heavyset guy as they argued. Mike Santana came out to a MASSIVE pop.

5. Mike Santana vs. Matt Cardona. Cardona attacked from behind, and we’re underway. Santana hit a dropkick. Cardona backed him into a corner and punched him, but Santana turned it into a powerbomb. Santana hit his kip-up stunner for a nearfall at 1:30. Cardona hit a leaping Radio Silence (Fameasser) for a nearfall. The heavyset guy, “Mems” got in the ring and took a chair from Cardona, then jabbed it into Matt’s gut, and he struck Matt over the back with it. Santana immediately hit the Spin the Block clothesline for the pin. I don’t mind that this was kept short; I wouldn’t want Santana to risk getting an injury the day before his big TNA title match!

Mike Santana defeated Matt Cardona at 3:13.

6. Priscilla Kelly and a mystery partner vs. Atticus Cogar and Otis Cogar (w/Christian Napier). Elayna Black was slated to be in this with Kelly (f/k/a Gigi Dolan) and Priscilla came out solo. The Cogar family came out next and were treated with a “F— Ohio!” chant. (So much for the family show!) Bon Jovi’s “Dead or Alive” played, which can only mean that 1 Called Manders is in the ballpark! We got the bell and Manders opened against Atticus, but he tagged in Otis before a lockup. (It has gotten much darker in the last few minutes but the ring is well lit under the baseball lights.) Otis and Manders traded forearm strikes.

Atticus fought Priscilla. Priscilla hit a huracanrana on him at 3:00. Christian grabbed her ankle, and it allowed Atticus to take charge, and he chopped her. Otis tagged in and headbutted her at 5:30. She fired up and hit some forearm strikes on Atticus. Napier hit a Bronco Buster on her in the corner. Manders got in and hit some loud chops on Napier. Atticus pulled out some cooking skewers. A Journey song played and everyone just stopped. Matt Tremont came to the ring in a bullpen golf cart. Tremont got in the ring and traded forearm strikes with Otis. Napier hit a leaping Rude Awakening on Tremont.

Manders and Napier brawled. Manders ripped up the kid’s shirt and chopped his chest at 10:30. This is now essentially a six-person tag as everyone brawled. Manders hit a decapitating clothesline on Napier. Priscilla climbed to the top rope and hit a flip dive onto the other five on the grass at 12:30. In the ring, she hit a short-arm clothesline on Atticus, then a side slam. The Cogars hit a team Lungblower move on her, but Manders made the save. Napier hit a low blow on Manders, and he was pushed head-first into a door. Manders put Naiper on his shoulders and hit an Oklahoma Stampede, pushing him onto Otis and through a door in the corner. Tremont then hit a DVD through a table in the corner for the pin.

Matt Tremont, 1 Called Manders, and Priscilla Kelly defeated Atticus Cogar, Otis Cogar, and Christian Napier at 14:52.

7. Masha Slamovich vs. Gringo Loco in an intergender match for the JCW World Title. Masha also carried her TNA Knockouts Title. Quick reversals at the bell, and she hit some huracanranas, then a twisting dive to the grass on Loco, and they brawled at ringside. He powerbombed her onto the edge of the ring at 2:00 and got some boos. In the ring, he hit a side slam for a nearfall, then a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. He hit his split-legged moonsault for a nearfall at 5:00. Loco hit a buzzsaw kick to her face.

Masha hit a Helluva Kick in the corner and her rolling Koppo Kick for a nearfall at 7:30. He held Masha upside down for a few seconds before slamming her to the mat. They fought on the ropes, and he bit her forehead! He missed a moonsault, and she immediately hit a Crucifix Driver and a spin kick to his head for a nearfall at 9:30. Loco caught her and hit a Styles Clash for a nearfall, then he hit a sit-out piledriver for a nearfall. Loco missed a moonsault, and she immediately hit a Canadian Destroyer and a White Knight Driver (piledriver) for the pin. Good back-and-forth action.

Masha Slamovich defeated Gringo Loco to retain the JCW World Title at 11:18.

8. Mance Warner (w/Steph De Lander) vs. Tommy Dreamer. De Lander was giving off Wednesday Addams vibes with her skirt and the way her hair was braided. Mance got on the mic and said that “ECW is dead and New York sucks!” Dreamer struck him, and we’re underway. They immediately went to the ground, and Dreamer sprayed fluid on him and threw a plastic trash can onto Mance. Mance hit a suplex on the grass at 1:30. In the ring, Dreamer bit Mance’s arm, and he put a broom between Dreamer’s legs and yanked upward.

Mance hit a drop-toe-hold onto an open chair at 4:00, and he worked Dreamer over. Steph choked Tommy, too. Dreamer hit a second-rope superplex through a door bridge for a nearfall. Mance hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Dreamer grabbed Mance in the groin and was clearly twisting. He hit a Bionic Elbow and a stunner for a nearfall at 8:30. Dreamer got a door from under the ring. In the ring, Mance hit a running knee to the side of the head, then a DDT onto the door. Mance and Steph grossly kissed a lot. This went as you expected.

Mance Warner defeated Tommy Dreamer at 10:39.

9. Marcus Mathers vs. Amazing Red. They shook hands at the bell before locking up. Red hit some armdrags and a dropkick that sent Mathers to the ground to regroup. In the ring, Red hit a shotgun dropkick, sending Marcus back to the ground, and Red dove through the ropes onto him at 2:30. They brawled at ringside. In the ring, Mathers hit his step-up mule kick, then a running Penalty Kick on the apron at 5:00. He slammed Red onto the apron and got a nearfall in the ring. Mathers hit a vertical suplex and was now in charge.

They traded chops while holding onto each other’s wrists. Mathers hit a springboard crossbody block for a nearfall at 7:00. Red hit a huracanrana, then a satellite DDT for a nearfall at 9:00. Mathers hit a fadeaway stunner from the corner and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Mathers hit a Yes Kick. Red hit a spin kick to the head. Mathers spun Red to the mat and got a nearfall at 11:00, then a bodyslam. Red threw him off the top rope to the mat. Red went for a second-rope Code Red, but Mathers rotated and landed on his feet at 12:30, and he kicked Red. Red hit his own spin kick and they were both down.

They got on their knees and traded forearm strikes. They got to their feet at 14:00 and switched to chops. Red nailed a Poison Rana. He missed a dive off the ropes. Mathers hit his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the face, then a top-rope 450 Splash for a believable nearfall at 16:00, and Marcus was in disbelief, and we got a “fight forever!” chant. Red did a sunset flip out of the corner, then he hit the Code Red for the pin. Really good action; you could see how much this match meant to Mathers.

Amazing Red defeated Marcus Mathers at 17:40.

10. Effy vs. Charles Mason for the GCW World Title. Mason had his shirt and jacket off before the match began. (He usually hides what is a really good physique.) He suggestively licked a bat during his ring introduction. They brawled at the bell and the crowd was fairly split. (Which was surprising because fans never cheer for Mason, right?) Effy hit a Helluva Kick at 2:00 and he choked Mason in the ropes and did his version of a Tarantula, then a splash to the back for a nearfall. Effy hit some running knees into the corner, then a backbreaker over his knee and a gut-wrench suplex, but Mason rolled to the floor at 4:00 to avoid a pin.

Mason hit a DDT onto the ring apron. Mason hit a suplex onto the grass, then he whipped Effy into the ring post. He got the baseball bat and he threatened the ref and the crowd with it; he swung the bat, but he struck the ring post. Effy did the same. Mason hit a rolling Death Valley Driver off the apron with them both crashing through a door bridge on the field at 8:30! In the ring, Mason hit a top-rope flying elbow drop for a nearfall. Mason bit him. They fought on the ropes in the corner. Mason hit a doublestomp onto Effy’s head as it was resting on a chair for a nearfall at 11:30! (How does that not hurt?)

Effy hit a Helluva Kick in the corner, then another, and he used his leg to drag Mason to the mat. He hit a second-rope Blockbuster and a spear for a nearfall. Mason hit a Meteora into the corner and another rolling Death Valley Driver. He hit a piledriver onto the title belt for a nearfall at 13:00. They got up and traded punches, and Effy hit a Razor’s Edge through a door against the ropes for a believable nearfall at 14:30. Effy hit a flying Fameasser for a nearfall. The Cogar family ran in and all attacked Effy, and the crowd booed this.

They all powerbombed him. (Because this is GCW, no DQ on this attack.) Mason crawled onto Effy and got a nearfall at 16:30. Atticus accidentally used the Taser on Mason. Effy hit a TKO stunner, and he locked in a Dragon Clutch move on the mat. The ref checked on Mason and called for the bell. “What has just happened?” Emil asked. It was implied that Atticus using the Taser on Mason wasn’t much of an accident. “I have more questions than I have answers,” Emil added. Good match before the cop-out finish; if you want Effy to be your champ, you have to let him get a few clean decisive wins…. and not just when he’s facing 74-year-old men like Mike Jackson.

Effy defeated Charles Mason to retain the GCW World Title at 17:18.

Final Thoughts: Last fall, GCW held a huge show at an indoor mall in New Jersey (it was when Ricky Starkz debuted and was quickly erased from storylines!) Anyhow, I noted in my review of that mall show that GCW ‘sanitized’ its product to make it family-friendly and appealing to the masses. And I’m not arguing with that strategy! But my point is, to appeal to a larger audience, like they did here at a baseball park, it meant less blood and fewer weapons. We also had three intergender matches, and in none of them did a man really outright ‘slug’ a woman.

Mathers-Red was really good, and that earns the best match of the show. Price and Oliver are so good, the four-way tag was bonkers fun and takes second. Masha-Loco was really good too for third. The main event takes honorable mention; I’d say that was Effy’s second-best title defense, behind his match with Manders. Again, the run-in deflated the crowd, and it sure doesn’t help Effy at all to win after a stun gun was used (ask Goldberg about losing after a Scott Hall stun gun for those of us who watched that WCW moment live). Overall, a really good show, and I recommend checking it out.