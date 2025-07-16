NXT TV rating for the Great American Bash fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 586,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 695,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.16 rating. The numbers were down due to the show running against the MLB All-Star Game, which averaged 7.185 million viewers for Fox. One year earlier, the July 16, 2024, edition of NXT delivered 610,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating on USA Network.