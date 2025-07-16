AEW All In Texas poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW All In Texas pay-per-view event received an A grade from 57 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. B finished second with 21 percent of the vote.

-49 percent of our voters gave the best match of the show honors to Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship. Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women’s Championship finished second with 24 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I gave the show B+ grades during our AEW All In audio review for Dot Net Members. We both took our grades down a notch due to the length of the show. Last year’s All In received an A grade from 49 percent of the voters, and the 2023 All In received an A grade from 47 percent of the voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.