What's happening...

AEW All In Texas poll results for best match and overall grade

July 16, 2025

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW All In Texas pay-per-view event received an A grade from 57 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. B finished second with 21 percent of the vote.

-49 percent of our voters gave the best match of the show honors to Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship. Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women’s Championship finished second with 24 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I gave the show B+ grades during our AEW All In audio review for Dot Net Members. We both took our grades down a notch due to the length of the show. Last year’s All In received an A grade from 49 percent of the voters, and the 2023 All In received an A grade from 47 percent of the voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.