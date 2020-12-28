What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: Brodie Lee celebration of life card, New Year’s Smash postponed

December 28, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy, and 10 vs. Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Ricky Starks.

-The Young Bucks and Colt Cabana vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party.

-Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. MJF, Santana, and Ortiz.

-Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. Britt Baker and Penelope Ford.

-Lance Archer, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade.

Powell’s POV: AEW will be live on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Tony Khan announced that the show will be a celebration of Brodie Lee’s life. He also issued the new match lineup listed above and announced that the New Year’s Smash themed shows will now be held on January 6-13. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.

